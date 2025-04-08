Minecraft movie director says sequel will “without a doubt” feature fan-favorite character Alex alongside Jack Black’s Steve

A Minecraft movie sequel is on the brink of being greenlit

Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie
(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

Mild spoilers for A Minecraft Movie below!

A Minecraft Movie sequel is underway - and fans can expect to see another main character from the games featured in the follow-up pic.

"The character we teased is Alex, the other massively critical character in Minecraft," director Jared Hess told Deadline. "It’s Steve (Black) and Alex, and so that’s the one that we will be bringing to the table without a doubt." (Hess also sadly commented that we most likely won't ever be getting a Napoleon Dynamite movie, which is completely understandable but it doesn't make it any less sad).

During the A Minecraft Movie’s post-credits scene, we are briefly introduced to Alex - and it's all very exciting. In the post-credits scene, we see Steve, now living in the human world, who returns to his old house to retrieve a chest. When he knocks at the door, the new homeowner answers. Although we cannot see her face, we can see a green shirt and red hair.

It's worth noting that the sequel has not yet been officially greenlit, but given how well it's performing at the box office - there's no way we aren't getting one. The film was made on a budget of just $150 million and, in just four days since its release, has grossed over $350 million - making it the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2025.

A Minecraft Movie follows four regular world humans (Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and Emma Myers) as they are pulled into a strange cubic world where their only chance of survival falls down to in-game character Steve (Black). Jennifer Coolidge also stars.

A Minecraft Movie is out now. For more on the movie, check out our A Minecraft Movie review, or read our guides on A Minecraft Movie ending explained.

