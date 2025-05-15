I regret to inform you that the unofficial Smash Bros. dating app has been shut down, a day before its open beta
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news
Smash Bros.? More like Smash Beaus am I right? Yesterday, a Super Smash Bros.-themed dating app that aimed to connect gamers with their "ideal Smash partner" apparently received a cease and desist from Nintendo just before launching into open beta.
SmashTogether is a dating app that was announced almost a year ago, and had apparently gotten over 400 applicants to test out the open beta that was due to go live today.
Rather than matching people based on personality and other boring factors, the app aimed to find your perfect Doubles partner "in and out of Smash." Couples that game together, stay together, so this novel idea actually sounds kind of sweet.
But, as we all know, Nintendo is infamously litigious and protects its IPs rigorously. Reported by Automaton, the SmashTogether Twitter account posted the message "we got cease & desisted," alongside a picture of Yoshi perched on a wall looking off into the sunset. There have been no further updates since.
Whether or not this is real or all some sort of joke, I have no idea, but it's funny either way. If it is real, it's easy to see why Nintendo wouldn't want its child-friendly fighting game associated with the minefield that is online dating.
A dating app that aims to connect people through the games they play sounds like a lovely idea, so maybe the developers of SmashTogether could go a bit broader to avoid attracting attention from any one company by singling out its games.
You may not be able to find your Smash Bae just yet, but how about you check out our Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tier list to see which character you should try next.
