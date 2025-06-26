Massive Super Smash Bros. mod adds the N64 fighting game's actual announcer, and its new 15-minute trailer rivals Masahiro Sakurai's best work

Smash Remix, the massive Super Smash Bros. mod that's already stretched the classic fighting game in wild directions, just added the announcer from the actual N64 game.

Alongside a trailer for the mod's 2.0 update, the team announced that Smash Remix now features lines courtesy of Jeff Manning, who provided his booming voice to the N64 original. He's the one who would shout "Time!" or the name of your chosen fighter or, most notably, "Super Smaaaash Brothers" with enough force to let your neighbours know what was going on next door.

That's really cool, sure, but what's even cooler is the epic, 15-minute trailer that may as well be thought of as a short movie. It begins with Luigi and a herd of Yoshi racing to rescue a kidnapped Mario, shortly before Princess Peach joins the fight, flips the script, and saves her mansel in distress. We then see some quick, sick shots of her moveset in a montage that wouldn't look too out of place in one of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's brilliant trailers, polygonal assets aside. See it below, please.

Smash Remix: Version 2.0.0 Release - EXPANSION PAK REQUIRED - YouTube Watch On

She and the rest of the cast - alcoholic squirrel Conker and Star Fox's Peppy included - then gather at her castle as Mario and Sonic duke it out on a karting track, which is just there to usher in a second new fighter announcement: Crash Bandicoot. Certainly sounds like a fever dream, but all of that only happens in the first three minutes alone. It's bonkers.

Super Smash Bros. has always been known for internet-breaking trailers, and this fan-made one definitely lives up to series steward Masahiro Sakurai's work. There's so much damn commitment to the bit. Crash introduces new features in a room that's modelled after his game's level select screen, for example, and there's even a whole skit at the end where a cursed Lanky Kong reacts to his own announcement Joel Haver-style. I legitimately can't believe that A) this trailer is real and B) it's as entertaining as it is.

Smash Bros director says "it's fair to assume there will be another one," and he can't imagine anyone else making it