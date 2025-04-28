I bought a Switch 2 as soon as I could, but it's impossible to ignore this OG accessory at $50 right now

The Genki Covert Dock 2 is one of those Nintendo Switch accessories that can change you way you look at your older handheld. At a glance, it looks like any typical replacement charger, something you might pick up if you've misplaced the real deal. But it's remained as one of the best Nintendo Switch chargers as it combines a high-powered charger and a Switch dock into one handy portable bit of tech.

Now let's get the Switch-shaped elephant out of the room: with the Nintendo Switch 2 just days from lauch, you might be a bit reluctant to pick up the Genki Cover Dock 2, even if it's currently just $49.99 at Amazon right now thanks to Amazon's Gaming Week. That's entirely understandable, especially as it's not compatible with Nintendo's latest gaming machine. Yet, if you're not able to make the kind of commitment it takes to invest in a new device, grabbing one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories like this Genki Covert Dock can get you even more value out of the original Switch.



Typically, this second iteration of Genki's iconic charger-dock hybrid device likes to sit around its full MSRP of $69.99. Thanks to Amazon's week of gaming-themed sales, it's currently 17% off, saving you $10 in the process. Sure, during last year's Black Friday sales, it was an additional $2 off, but even at just $49.99, you're still getting a portable dock and travel charger all in one, which is an absolute bargain.

Genki Covert Dock 2 | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Genki Covert Dock 2 has been cheaper, dropping as low at $47.99 over last year's Black Friday sales. Yet, even at its current saving of $10 off its MSRP of $59.99, it still feels like a no-brainer to pick up this second-generation dock go - epecially as it only drops below $50 during the biggest sales events.

✅ You've lost your original charger

✅ You want a compact Switch dock Don't buy it if: ❌ You're planning to trade in your Nintendo Switch

❌ You own a Switch Lite



UK: £51 at Genki

Should you buy the Genki Covert Dock 2?

First off, if you've had your pre-order for the Nintendo Switch 2 sorted for a while now, this Genki Covert Dock 2 won't be for you. It's much better to wait and see what Genki has cooking up for the upcoming handheld, especially if you're already got plans to trade in your original Switch to put it towards Nintendo's latest shiny bit of tech.



With that out of the way, the Genki Covert Dock is worth your time if you want to stretch out that 8-year lifespan of one of the best gaming handhelds even further. I don't have one of my own, but since joining the hardware team here at GamesRadar, I haven't heard the end of it praises being sung, which is making this current saving hard to ignore, even when I take into consideration the small fortune I've invested in the Switch 2 so far.



In her Genki Covert Dock review, our team's own Tabitha Baker exclaimed that the accessory is a "revelation" and due to its size (especially compared to the original Switch dock), and that anyone who regularly takes their Nintendo handheld on the road will "find the best value" with the gadget. That's because this little thing can provide ample juice to your Switch thanks to its 45W power output. If you've lost the official AC adaptor or don't like taking it with you on your travels, this can provide a fast charge to your handheld.

But the icing on the Switch accessory cake doesn't just lay with its USB-C port, but it's also a portable Switch dock too. If you've ever wanted to take your Switch to your parents for some Mario Party fun but begrudge packing the bulky dock, you can simply plug your Switch into the USB-C port, and an HDMI cable into the dock, and you're good to go. It's even got support for 4K TVs as well, should you need it.



As a word of warning, this isn't compatible with any Switch Lite model, due to its lack of a video output. And, as I've mentioned before, it won't be compatible with the Switch 2 either. But if you're feeling left out of the Switch 2 pre-order chatter, and want a new accessory to give your older Switch a new lease of life, the Genki Covert Dock 2 is a good start - especially while it's less than $50 for a limited time.

If you haven't secured a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order and are opting to stick with your current handheld, picking up one of the best Nintendo Switch SD cards, the best Nintendo Switch headsets, or one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers can help you get even more value out of your beloved Ninty machine.