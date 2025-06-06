I'm busy testing over 16 Switch 2 accessories but here are the top 4 that have already impressed me so far

The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't have eight years under its belt like the original handheld, but that hasn't stopped it from having a ridiculous number of accessories. Even when you take the official first-party Nintendo goodies - from the camera, to the Pro Controller, out of the equation, we're still left with hundreds of third-party accessories lining the digital shelves.

I've been lucky enough to get my hands on whole stashes of accessories for the new handheld from notable brands like Dbrand, Snakebyte, STEALTH, and more. Typically, our team likes to spend at least two weeks with every Ninty gadget before we start laying out our thoughts. But unlike the best Switch accessories, I haven't been able to spend enough time putting each and every one through its paces for review.

Even though there are still weeks to go until I can fully review every single Switch 2 accessory at my disposal, there have already been some clear standouts. If you're eager to start investing in a top-tier Nintendo Switch 2 setup, these are the top 4 picks I recommend for your Switch 2 right now.

Dbrand Killswitch case

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

NS2 Killswitch case | $59.95 at Dbrand Dbrand's iconic Killswitch case is back, in Nintendo Switch 2 form. The case has been designed from the ground up not only to protect your new shiny handheld but to support handheld mode even when you detach the Joy-Con 2 controllers. Every Killswitch case also comes with a Switch 2 dock adapter, which comes decked out with built-in 4k60 passthrough and doesn't get in the way of your dock's new cooling system.

The Dbrand Killswitch case never left my OLED Steam Deck, so I was more than eager to try out the iconic accessory brand's version for the Switch 2.

This time around, Dbrand has truly thought of everything. The case not only protects your new Nintendo handheld, but also provides some extra game cart storage, and gives the Joy-Con 2 controllers a new, comfortable ergonomic grip.

There's a lot to love about the Switch 2 Killswitch case, but the ergonomic handles are definitely the shining star amongst its wealth of features. The original Switch would constantly bring on a pins-and-needles sensation in my hand when played in handheld mode - and I pretty much exclusively played the console on the go.

The new iterations of the controllers have that same uncomfortable flat back, which is handy for fitting the best Switch cases, but still just as uncomfortable as ever before. So the Killswitch's solution is more than welcome.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not just the handles that have caught my attention. Even though this case does add an extra bit of bulk onto the otherwise sleek console, none of the important ports are hidden. Even the new kickback stand is still accessible, as are the bottom and top USB-C ports, in case you want to give your device a quick charge.

Naturally, this is one of the priciest accessories on this list, with an MSRP of $59.99, which is not going to be everybody's cup of tea. The case does come with a custom-built Switch 2 dock adapter with built-in 4k60 passthrough via a USB-C port, which helps justify its hefty price tag a little.

STEALTH Premium Travel Kit

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

STEALTH Premium Travel Kit | $45.45 at Amazon This STEALTH Premium Travel Kit doesn't just include a plush, hardback case to protect your Switch 2. It also comes with space for 12 games and an extra pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers. Not to mention, the kit includes a screen protector and a charging cable so you don't have to hunt down for them separately. UK: £19.99 at Very

I've got a lot of Switch cases on my testing bench right now, but the STEALTH Premium Travel Kit is currently housing my device. The case itself is pretty bulky, so it's not ideal for those after a slim fit. That bulk means that there's plenty of room in the case, though - perfect if you like to keep your Switch 2 and its charging cable close together at all times.

The hardback design features a pouch with space for another pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers and a charging cable (there's also one in the box). I'm constantly losing chargers. Even yesterday I was struggling to find the official charger for my OLED Switch that I needed to start the Nintendo Switch 2 system transfer - so having an extra one at hand is a godsend.

There's also a screen protector in there, but I haven't yet had the time to attach it to the new 9.7-inch LCD display of the Switch 2. What I have managed to test is the case itself, which has been keeping my Switch 2 nice and safe, despite how clumsy I am with even the newest bits of tech.

My favorite feature of the case itself has to be the game storage, which sits in the middle. The side that rests upon the Switch 2 display is padded with a soft fleece material, which has kept my display free of marks and scratches. Previous cases I've owned for the original handheld would constantly leave marks on my screen, but this $45.45 / £19.99 version has kept the new display nice and streak-free.

STEALTH Twin Controller Grips

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

STEALTH Twin Controller Grips | $31.97 at Amazon The Stealth Twin Controller Grips make playing Mario Kart World via local co-op a treat, thanks to the easy-to-press shoulder buttons and textured ergonomic Joy-Con 2 handles. UK: £9.99 at Argos

As you can probably guess, I've got a lot of STEALTH Switch 2 accessories at hand right now. With all the products I have from the accessory brand it's hard to narrow it down my main recommendations based off of first impressions alone, but the Twin Controller Grips are definitely up there - especially if you're a Joy-Con hater like me.

These little grips have spaces to easily pop in your new Joy-Con 2 controllers, and make them far more comfortable to hold. STEALTH has made sure to included a textured surface to the ergonomically shaped handles so they don't slip around in your sweaty palms.

When taking these out for a spin during some local Mario Kart World co-op, I was more drawn to the uniquely designed shoulder buttons. The twin controller grips have these large plastic plates which are easy to press, and a nicer alternative to the awkward finger stretch maneuver I have to perform in order to use the Joy-Con 2's shoulder buttons when its perched on its side.



There is still sadly some stretching involved, due to the nature of the actual Joy-Con design. Nonetheless, these controller add-ons have already make Mario Kart World a joy when playing the new kart racer with my fiancé.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds | $199.99 at SteelSeries The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds weren't designed with the Switch 2 in mind, and yet they've already become one of my go-to accessories for Nintendo's new handheld. Their small size means you can easily store them in a bulky Switch 2 case, and they're compatible via Bluetooth and a lag-free 2.4GHz connection which makes everything from Mario Kart World to NSO games sound sublime. UK: £159 at Amazon

Okay, so the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds have been out for a while now - long enough to have won the top spot among the best gaming earbuds I've tested so far. But it just so happens that SteelSeries' signature buds are also compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, via Bluetooth and the accompanying slim 2.4GHz dongle.

When it comes to handheld gaming, especially of the Nintendo Switch variety, I much prefer to game in the comfort of my bed, and these game buds make that more convenient than ever. The first night I had the Switch 2, I was able to curl up under the duvet with the 90s-themed limited edition game buds in my ears, and it made free-roaming in Mario Kart World feel almost therapeutic. Not to mention, I was able to roll onto my side without the fear of a bulky headset digging into my skull, which is never not going to be preferable.

The 6mm neodymium audio drivers found in these $199.99 / £159.99 buds isn't the loudest and best sound quality you can get for the Switch 2, or any handheld for that matter. And right now, they are a bit on the quiet side, even after toggling off the volume restriction settings on the Switch 2. However, thanks to its active noise-canceling feature, I've been able to play Legend of Zelda Wind Waker in bed without hearing any unwanted noise.

With the Arctis Game Buds at my disposal, playing through a childhood GameCube favorite has been more immersive than ever, and I can't wait to test them with the rest of the Nintendo Switch Online game library in the weeks to come.

Check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch microSD Express Cards, the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras, and the best Nintendo Switch controllers to get even more value out of your new Ninty handheld.