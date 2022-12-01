Best Xbox gifts guide 2022 - our top picks for the Microsoft fan in your life

Xbox gifts can brighten any fan's day no matter the time of year, but particularly at Christmas. The tricky bit is knowing where to start.

That's where we come in. As you can probably tell from our coverage of the best games and accessories for Microsoft's console, the team at GamesRadar+ knows a thing or two about what makes a good Xbox gift. To point you in the right direction, we've listed the most enticing gifts for gamers below that are sure to delight their recipients. You'll find something to suit any budget below.

Speaking of which, there are plenty of discounts floating around too. The Holiday season is well known for savings across the board, and fortunately for us, that includes Xbox gifts. No matter whether you're hunting down a novelty mug or the latest blockbuster, there's a good chance it'll be on offer.

Best Xbox gifts overall

If you're browsing for inspiration or need Xbox gifts quick, these suggestions should do the trick. Crucially, they're not as risky as games or accessories - the recipient is less likely to have them already.

(opens in new tab) 1. 'Ugly' Christmas Sweater Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Check Just Geek (opens in new tab) The best Xbox gift for Christmas



+ Comfortable and cosy

+ Covered in fun details

- Garish colors



'Ugly' Christmas sweaters are a godsend for anyone struggling to find presents; there seems to be one for every interest nowadays. Naturally, that includes Xbox. Designed by the well-respected Numskull, you can be guaranteed a high level of comfort and quality with this jumper. 2. Xbox Heat-Changing Mug $11.99 (opens in new tab) at GameStop (opens in new tab) $19.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best cheap Xbox gift



+ Subtle but stylish

+ Affordle

- Pattern flakes off easily



Want to keep costs down when it comes to Xbox gifts? This novelty mug is perfect. Besides being very affordable, it sports a tasteful, stylish design that changes from black to Microsoft green when hot liquid is added. Neat! 3. Xbox Store Gift Card $10 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $15 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best last-minute Xbox gift



+ Delivered instantly

+ Recipient can choose

- Impersonal



Don't know what Xbox gift to get? Let the recipient choose for themselves. Store credit allows your loved one to buy whatever games or bonus content they like. Because it's a digital code, you don't need to worry about waiting for delivery either. 4. Xbox Icons Light $24.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best novelty Xbox gift



+ Atmospheric

+ Won't take up loads of space

- Doesn't come in green



The easiest way to brighten up any space is by adding some cool lighting, and you can currently grab an atmospheric Xbox design from Paladone. Besides being official merch from some of the best in the business, it looks like it's been pulled straight from a Twitch streamer's studio. 5. Xbox Gaming Locker $39.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best practical Xbox gift



+ Neat and tidy

+ Xbox theming

- Needs more space for games



Another option from Numskull is this clever storage solution. If your loved one is always leaving controllers or game cases lying around, this is the ideal Xbox gift - it has space for all of the above to be packed away neatly, including headsets. 6. Xbox Mini Fridge $99.86 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $129.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The best premium Xbox gift



+ Funny and unexpected

+ Actually works

- Expensive for a joke gift



OK, we know how this sounds. But if you want to go all out in terms of Xbox gifts, it doesn't get much better than the official Series X Mini Fridge. Despite starting out as a joke, it's perfect for quick mid-game refreshments and looks fantastic.

Christmas Xbox gifts - Headsets

A new headset can elevate someone's gaming experience to exceptional new levels in one simple, fell swoop. And the great news is that the market is bursting at the seams: the best Xbox One headsets are still relevant and excellent, while the best Xbox Series X headsets and Xbox Series X wireless headsets can take a new-gen setup to an even higher level with a model straight out of 2021 and the main players' latest ranges. Covering the entire price spectrum, a headset Xbox gift is an excellent choice.

Turtle Beach Recon 50

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

MSRP: $24.95 / £19.99

Starting off at a budget, entry-level point, Turtle Beach are known for making some great Xbox headsets that punch above their price point, and the Recon 50 line is just one of those. If a player is looking for a quick and easy hit from a headset then this line is an excellent choice. We'd probably argue that, if you're looking for an Xbox gift to last, you're better off investing a bit more money as the quality will shine through, but this is still an excellent starting point.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset

(Image credit: Microsoft)

MSRP: $99.99 / £89.99

Arguably the best sub-$100 Xbox headset you can get from the entire market, the official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset offers excellent quality, value, features, and that ever-attractive 'official' badge. This headset proves that you don't have to throw money at an Xbox gift to get someone something truly excellent, and the headset is a worthy upgrade for anyone.

Razer Kaira Pro

(Image credit: Razer)

MSRP: $129.99 / £129.99

If you're looking at the premium end of the scale then the Razer Kaira Pro is definitely worthy of your attention. Razer is known for making some of the very top headsets for gaming, and this wireless model is currently the company's premiere Xbox headset. It has all the features of a top product, and its audio quality is excellent. It's also a great contender for a gift at the top-end of the range, because it has consistently seen discounts in recent weeks, meaning you can get even better quality for your money.

Christmas Xbox gifts - Controllers

Console owners will always slowly expand their controller collection, and often for many reasons. At a base level, it's just eminently sensible to have more than one controller in your setup to fall back on (I always have a 'one on charge, one in hand' policy on the go). However, it's also nice to have different colours and styles to personalise your setup a bit, too - fun colors and uniquely designed controllers are always worth a go. And, of course, there are some controllers out there that just offer something different, something specialist and something that can gain a player an advantage. That's why controllers, like the ones below, make great Xbox gifts.

Turtle Beach Recon

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

MSRP: $59.99 / £49.99

The cost of controllers can spiral - like any quality Xbox gift range, of course - but before you get into the premium prices, you can find absolute gems like the Turtle Beach Recon Controller right in the cheap seats. We were really impressed by this wired controller this year - it offers an excellent third-party choice from a trusted manufacturer and something new over the go-to obvious choices. It has excellent customisation options, exquisite buttons, and punches well above its price point.

Xbox Wireless Controller

(Image credit: Microsoft)

MSRP: $59.99 / £54.99

You can't go wrong with official (again), and Microsoft's own Xbox controller is an instantly excellent idea for an Xbox gift. Proven quality, proven longevity, and a proven reputation make this an easy purchase to make as a gift.

Xbox Elite Series 2

(Image credit: Microsoft)

MSRP: $179.99 / £159.99

Cranking it up somewhat, if the recipient of this particular variant of Xbox gift is after something premium, something with bells and whistles, then the Elite Series 2 controller is the one to go for. It's also official so offers confidence in design, build, and reputation, but also features coming out of its screw holes to ensure a player can get every edge, and play games exactly how they want to.

Christmas Xbox gifts - Accessories

And with more controllers, comes more need to ensure the charging situation is taken care of - there's nothing worse, as we just mentioned, than running out of juice. Luckily, there's a great range of accessories that can be vital providers of fuel in keeping an Xbox setup going. While perhaps not the most exciting of Xbox gifts, these can be lifesavers, and genuinely useful. No matter our setup, we'd be happy to receive one.

Venom Twin Charging Dock

(Image credit: Venom)

MSRP: $24.99 / £19.99

Venom is now a household name in the third-party console accessory territory and their double charging dock is an easy recommendation to make - particularly at such a low price point.

Fosman Dual 2 Max Charger

(Image credit: Fosman)

MSRP: $29.99 / £24.99

This is one of our favourite third-party chargers and is a second iteration of a product that was already quite good. Building on its predecessor nicely the MAX edition provides excellent battery and charge time for controllers and is well worth the extra investment.

Christmas Xbox gifts - Storage

While the price of hard-drive-based Xbox gifts can get out of hand, there are also some perfectly priced options too. Given the storage of some Xbox One consoles, and the new Xbox Series S only begins at the 500GB mark, extra space to keep games at hand is crucial for some. That's where external hard drives (for non-optimised Xbox games) come in very handy, and that's where there are the most cost-effective solutions are. However, if you want to give the best storage-focused Xbox gift, the official Seagate expansion card is the premiere solution, ensuring no drop in performance or quality for the player. Models generally start out at 500GB, which is a little on the small side for longer term usage but is certainly still a nice to have if you're shopping on a budget.

Crucial X6 1TB portable SSD

(Image credit: Crucial)

MSRP: $129.99 / £119

The Crucial X6 is a value-busting storage solution and makes a perfect Xbox gift for those whose games libraries need a bit more room to breath. Offering solid (if unspectacular speeds of transfer) it's still an excellent portable SSD to add to the setup.

WD Black P50 external SSD

(Image credit: WD Black)

MSRP: $179.99 / £149.99

Taking the external SSD option up a notch, if you're looking for premium performance for your money then the WD BLACK P50 external SSD gets our vote. It's as good as having a high-powered PC-component on the end of a USB cable and ensures that games and files are always safe but accessed and moved speedily. One of the best.

Seagate Expansion Card

(Image credit: Xbox)

MSRP: $219.99 / £219.99

The Seagate Expansion Card is the best of the best for additional Xbox Series X|S console storage. Tailor-made to work with the new-gen consoles, this is literally the perfect companion for those needing a storage boost, slotting straight into the consoles' hardware - directly. The capacities start at 512GB but the 1TB model - regularly seeing some discounts nowadays - offers better bang-for-buck value.

Christmas Xbox gifts - Subscriptions

You can't have fun online without a subscription to Xbox Live, and without a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, a player loses out on access to hundreds and hundreds of games to play. This means such subscriptions are undoubtedly some of the best Xbox gifts you can buy someone. What's more, they also stack - this means that no matter how long a player has to run on any given subscription, a new one can be added on top of it and it just extends their run. In turn, this means that such subscriptions can almost never be 'bad' gifts! It's a total win-win!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

(Image credit: Microsoft)

MSRP: $44.99 / £32.99 for three months

Basically existing hand-in-hand with an Xbox console in 2021 (and going forward) is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The easiest, best, and highest value way of getting online with friends but also access to that enormous library of games, a Game Pass Xbox gift is a safe hit.

Xbox Live Gold

(Image credit: Microsoft)

MSRP: $39.99 / £29.99 for six months

However, if the intended recipient doesn't need this kind of game access and just enjoys playing online with friends, then a simple Xbox Live Gold subscriptions is a belter of an Xbox gift too.

