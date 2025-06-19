Struggling with poor Switch 2 battery life? This Power Bank will lend Ninty's handheld a helping hand

It's no secret that Switch 2 battery life is a bit of an issue. Nintendo says the handheld will last between 2 to 6.5 hours, depending on the " software application and functions being used." That's a bummer if you're looking to play something like Cyberpunk 2077 without cranking brightness down, but as someone who's already wrestled with Steam Deck runtime, I've already got a power bank to hand that'll soothe the short session frustrations.

The power bank I'd pick up for Switch 2 is the Baseus Blade 100W, as not only is it down to $52.98 from $99.99, but its beefy 20,000mAh will keep the gaming handheld running for far longer and keep things charged. In truth, this slab of battery goodness is going to supply all your devices with ample juice, but new Ninty console owners might not have considered this gadget for their new setup.

Ideally, I'd rather the Switch 2 simply boasted better battery life, perhaps more on par with the original's 4.5 to 9 hour runtime. But, that probably won't happen until revised models arrive, and while being tethered to a cable on the go isn't ideal, it beats having to stick the handheld back in its case after just two hours traversing Hyrule when traveling.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The Baseus Blade 100W is hefty, but not so much so that it'll weigh you down dramatically. When out and about with handhelds, I like to keep it in my bag and snake the cable out to my device. Yes, that results in me looking like I'm wearing a weird proton pack, but since the power bank is only the size of a PS1 game case and 0.7 inches thick, it's easy to forget it's there.

In fact, since it only weighs 506 grams, I'd argue shoving it into a big jacket pocket isn't ludicrous. That's perhaps more achievable in the winter, and I have actually popped the Baseus Blade in a Carhartt pocket while on a day out. We're talking about something that's lighter than the Switch 2 itself, so carrying it around on your person doesn't feel that bananas. Or at least if it doesn't if your pockets are normally full of nonsense anyway (like mine).

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Plenty of juice, enough wattage for multiple devices, and a relatively compact design aren't the only perks tied to the Baseus Blade. It also happens to come armed with a digital display that'll keep you in the loop with power stats, featuring everything from estimated runtime to specific volts and amps. That latter element is actually ridiculously handy for testing whether your device is receiving a charge, making for a great way to diagnose Power Delivery issues.

I'm wary that I'm focusing on using the Blade with Switch 2 specifically, but in practice, I use its four USB ports for every device I own. More often than not, I end up plugging in the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and the Steam Deck, but I've even successfully kept portable monitors like the Uperfect Umax 24 running too, without AC power.

While I am pretty happy with what the Baseus Blade provides versus its size, I totally get that some of you might be looking for something much smaller. There are absolutely options out there that shrink things down a little more, including the Jsaux 20000mAh 65W Power Bank. Soon, you'll be able to pick up a ModCase specifically for Switch 2 that will let you strap that battery pack to the handheld's back, and that could suit players looking for all-in-one integration. I've used that setup with the Steam Deck, and it does make for a slicker approach.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

But, if I were to choose between a slightly smaller power bank and the Baseus Blade, I'd go for the latter 100W option. Its built quality, power capabilities, and number of ports all give it a versatile edge for more than just keeping the Switch 2 alive, and I'd say it's worth keeping one in your backpack as a lifeline.

I mean, if nothing else, you'll get to cry at Mario Kart World's knockout tour on the go for far longer than a couple of hours.

