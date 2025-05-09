This limited edition glow-in-the-dark PS5 skin is giving me serious 90s bedroom vibes

Back in 2019, Dbrand launched its limited-edition 'Robot' custom vinyl skins that gave everything from your Xbox Series X/S to your Steam Deck a fresh new look. Now, a whole 6 years later, the brand known for being behind some of the best PS5 accessories has brought it back in 'Glowbot' form - but only for a limited time.



On its own, Robot was one of the brand's more iconic custom skins, featuring a white and black illustrated pattern of what the future might look like once our robotic overlords inevitably take over. There's everything from a claustrophobic pile of electronics and spaceships to what appears to be a little homage to Marvel's Doom standing triumphantly over a pile of human skulls, as you do.



But now, it's been printed on a photoluminescent vinyl, which is fancy speak for "it glows in the dark." The design itself has also had a bit of a makeover, as it's been printed with a higher resolution and re-vectorized, so you can make out more of its little details.

(Image credit: Dbrand)

I'm of the belief that anything is better so long as it glows in the dark, but I did grow up in the 90s, where having a glowing solar system stuck on your ceiling was the epitome of cool. But, one of the most annoying issues of anything glow-in-the-dark was ensuring it charged up properly.



Dbrand has thought of that, and every Glowbot order comes with a free UV light. So you can charge it up without having to hold up your pricey tech to the light in your living room like I had to back in the day.



This "HD remaster" of the original skin collection, as Dbrand puts it, is available starting from $21.30 but only for a limited time. So if you're desperate to make your gaming setup look like it crawled out of Fallout 4, you need to be quick. You have until May 23 at 12:01 AM EST to grab one for your PS5, smartphone, laptop, iPad, Steam Deck, or Nintendo Switch, and they're only available through the official Dbrand storefront.



The good news is that this release ties into a Dbrand sale, and you can already secure 11% off whatever Glowbot skin you have your heart set on. There's a lot range of discounts available in what they're calling "The Big Short Sale," which includes 50% off its iconic Darkplate PS5 covers, 40% off Killswitch cases, and more.

