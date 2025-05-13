SteelSeries just launched a brand new limited edition GameBuds design, that looks like it stepped straight out of the late 90s

SteelSeries has just announced a brand-new design for its iconic Arctis GameBuds, with the limited edition 'Glorange' gaming earbuds. If you haven't already put two and two together, the name is a combination of the brand's titular 'For Glory' marketing speak, and the fact that it's, well, orange.



These are the same best gaming earbuds our hardware team's Tabitha Baker reviewed last year, sporting Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity options, a Qi wireless charging case, small albeit powerful 6mm neodymium audio drivers, and ANC to top it all off. Yet now, instead of that all white colorway with black accents, you can grab the new Glorange buds for $159.99 at SteelSeries, right now, which look like they stepped straight out of the late 90s with that iconic transparent tech aesthetic.

Limited Editiom 'Glorange' SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds | $159.99 at SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds have a fresh new orange look. These are the same high-quality buds as before, with the sublime sound from their 6mm neodymium drivers, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity options, tap controls, wireless charging case, and 100+ worth of audio presets when hooked up with the Arctis app. But now, they've got a 'Glorange' makeover, with a transparent plastic aesthetic for a limited time.



UK: £159.99 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries may call these the 'Glorange' gaming earbuds, but the bright design induces nostalgic flashbacks of the Fire Orange Nintendo 64, which I used to stare at longingly while it sat in all its bright fluorescent glory amongst a childhood friend's gaming setup.

The brand, known for making some of the best gaming headsets I've had the pleasure of popping on my head, isn't the first to bring back this retro-futuristic look. In fact, right now I own both the Miyoo Mini Plus gaming handheld and CRKD's Atomic controller, which feature an 'Atomic Purple' transparent design, invoking that of the Game Boy Color of the same name. Regardless, I'm glad the brand has tried something new, as the bright-colored buds stand out from not just its basic white predecessor, but also the sea of mostly all-black and all-white designs of its audio tech lineup.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I've been fortunate enough to use the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds in their limited edition Glorange design for two weeks now, and they've impressed just as much as my original pair. As I briefly explained before, the same connectivity options, impressive 10-hour battery life, intuitive tap controls, and ANC are all still present. Even the compatibility with the Arctis app, with its over 200+ audio gaming presets, including ones made alongside games like Dead by Daylight, is still on full display. Yet now, they look more in keeping with the rest of the 90s-inspired modern tech in my collection.

I still prefer to use my SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P as my headset of choice when playing the PS5, especially due to its high-quality microphone for shouting at friends during heated Marvel Rival matches. But these eye-catching buds have replaced my day-to-day current PC headset and headphones, as despite their small 6mm drivers, they still make everything from my latest music obsession, Kneecap, to my favorite Tekken OSTS on Spotify sound crisp and full of life. The included 2.4GHz dongle also makes them as easy as pie to connect to everything from my desktop, PS5, and my Android-based phone.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

SteelSeries also hasn't added a new premium cost for this new premium look, and the Glorange buds still come with a $159.99 / £159.99 MSRP, like the original pair. But as they are the same buds as before, they come with the same set of mild grievances, from the wear sensor being unreliable at times, to the mild discomfort after multiple hours of having them popped in your ears. Their bright new colorway also isn't as subtle and easy to hide as the previous white design, so keep that in mind.



Gaming buds also aren't for everyone, so if you prefer having a headset across your noggin, then this new colorway isn't going to change things. But right now, the Glorange Arctis GameBuds are available to order from the SteelSeries website for a limited time, if you want to bring back more of that bright, transparent tech aesthetic into your gaming setup.

