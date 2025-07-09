These Hello Kitty Switch 2 cases are cuteness overload and less than $30 this Prime Day

There is no shortage of Nintendo Switch 2 cases. I should know, as I've tested a whole lot of them. But this early into the handheld's lifespan, no matter the brand, the designs are pretty lackluster - I've honestly lost count of the number of plain all-black or all-gray cases I have amongst my other Ninty review samples.

This week, the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals have come to the rescue, as a bunch of adorable (and officially licensed) Sonix x Sanrio Switch 2 cases are all under $30 for Prime members.

No matter if you love Hello Kitty herself, Kuromi, My Melody, or a bunch of other cute Sanrio characters, they're all here, plastered across these precious soft-shell cases. These official cases are designed for the Switch 2, but they cleverly provide foam inserts to make them compatible with your older Switch, Switch Lite, or your Switch OLED too - so they're not just cute, but practical too.

Good Morning Hello Kitty Switch 2 Carrying Case | $34.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - This official Hello Kitty Switch 2 case is absolutely stunning and features my girl herself all over the soft shell casing. It can not only fit your Switch 2, but it comes with foam inserts so you can use it with your older Switch handhelds, and it's down to just $27.99 for Prime Day. UK: £37.37 at Amazon

Hello Kitty Island Switch 2 Carrying Case | $34.99 $29.74 at Amazon

Save $5 - This is easily my favorite Switch 2 case from the Sonix x Sanrio collab, mainly as it features my favorite adorable frog, Keroppi, and a lovely light light green colorway. This official case is down to just $29.74 this Prime Day, its lowest ever price so far. UK: £38.95 at Amazon

Emokyun Switch 2 Carrying Case | $34.99 $29.74 at Amazon

Save $5 - This Switch 2 case is perfect for any My Melody and Kuromi fans, and is also less than $30 thanks to this week's Prime Day savings - another record-low for this super cute case. UK: £38.10 at Amazon

Do you need a Nintendo Switch 2 case?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The best Nintendo Switch cases, whether they're for the older handheld or Switch 2, are designed with portable players in mind. Whenever I'm sitting on the sofa and getting in some Mario Kart World practice, I prefer playing one of the best gaming handhelds I own in my palm of my hands, and a case means I can store it away on my coffee table, or by my bedside, and be less worried about it coming into harm's way.

Not only are cases perfect for a bit of added protection, but a lot of them are really handy for storage too. I like to have a few extra games with me in case of emergencies (especially as having at least one version of Mario Party on me at all times is a must), and cases with game storage are perfect for that. Some cases, like the STEALTH Premium Travel Case, even come with extra room for some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, like a spare pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers.

Whether or not you need to have a cute Switch 2 case like any one of the Sonix x Sanrio cases above is the more important question at hand. If, like me, you're a fan of all things Sanrio and cute gaming accessories, these cases are ideal - just don't blame me if you get the sudden urge to play 100+ hours of Hello Kitty Island Adventure every time you catch a glimpse of their incredibly adorable designs.

Check out our ultimate Nintendo Switch 2 starter pack for recommendations on a ton of new accessories for your new and improved handheld.

