I tried replicating the Dbrand Switch 2 Killswitch problems, but luck might be on my side

My Nintendo Switch 2 has been sitting in the Dbrand Killswitch case for weeks now, without issue. The ergonomic Joy-Con grips have put to bed any pins and needles sensations I frequently got with the original controllers, and as I'd expect from any contender for one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, my new Ninty machine has felt safe and extra protected - but that experience is not universal.



If you wander over to the r/dbrand subreddit, you'll see it lit up with community posts sharing their frustrations with the new Killswitch case. The main problem is that the Joy-Con grips have reportedly made it easier for the magnetically attached controllers to disengage from the main handheld body, even with the release button left in place. That's just the start of it, as the new Switch 2 dock is seemingly also not working as expected, which is not what you want from an add-on that starts at $59.99 and gets pricier from there.



Dbrand has since owned up to the issues plaguing its new Switch 2 case, and according to the post, they are in the process of sending out Joy-Con 2 grip replacements "whether or not you're experiencing the issue," which is good news. However, even with the problem being addressed, with a spare Killswitch at hand, I felt the obligation to try and replicate the reported problems to ensure my Switch 2 will remain safe and sound.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The accessory manufacturer determined, along with many customers before them, that what's happening is that when the Switch 2 is held in a certain way, the presence of the Killswitch case is causing the Joy-Con 2 to detach from the console, making it subject to damage - you know, in case you drop it when picking it up by either Joy-Con.



Typically, without any case attached, there's a small gap between the main body of the handheld and the Joy-Con 2 controller. This gap is a deliberate inclusion by Nintendo to make it harder to pop out the controller unless you're pressing in that disengage button. However, as initially reported by VGC, the lip of the Killswitch Joy-Con grip gets in the way of this design and makes it easier for the gamepad to slip out at a moment's notice.

During my two weeks of testing the case before, I've been fortunate enough not to experience this issue. There's definitely more of a give with the grips attached, which is noticeable in one of the photos below, as you can see the red edge of the inner part of the Joy-Con 2 peaking from the back of the handheld. Yet, even as someone who can be quite heavy-handed and clumsy with their pricey portable gaming tech, the controllers have never disengaged of their own volition.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

One video by r/dbrand Reddit user u/LylatRanbewb showed the Switch 2 falling to their lap as the right Joy-Con 2 easily lifted off the handheld. Fortunately for me, no matter how many times I've tried to recreate this scenario, my precious Ninty handheld has been fine; however, I can't pretend I wasn't feeling incredibly anxious throughout. The issue I do find annoying with the grips is that they tend to slip off the Joy-Cons, even when I don't want them to, which has now changed the way I hold my Switch 2 with the case on.

The fact that I've had a better time with the Killswitch case doesn't mean I'm debunking the main problems customers are experiencing. In fact, Dbrand has stated that some people just aren't experiencing the same issues, and I think it's just been a case of pure luck that the case I was sent for review has been fine for the most part.

Normally, I'm pretty cursed with gaming tech, and just about every brand-new Nintendo handheld as I've had in my collection has had dead pixels and rare manufacturing faults, but that seemingly hasn't extended to Nintendo Switch cases for the time being. With that experience in my back pocket, though, I can entirely empathize with those who are having these issues, as when you spend a lot of cash on a new gaming accessory, you want the reassurance that you got your money's worth.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Every Dbrand Killswitch case also comes with a custom-built dock adapter, so you can still use docked mode even with the added bulk of the case getting in the way. This adaptor slots over the front-facing edge of the dock, producing its own new USB-C port at the front for your Switch 2 to hook up to.

However, this has also been stirring up issues. Reddit user BaturalNoobs stated that the dock showed a "no signal" message when trying to get the two connected, but again, I didn't have this same experience. The setup felt a bit convoluted and not as seamless as dbrand originally set it out to be, but the moment I plugged my Switch 2 into the adapter, my JVC smart TV automatically loaded up the handheld just as intended

What caused me issues was getting the Switch 2 out of the dock adapter. Just like the Reddit user states, the Nintendo Switch case "is seamless because you can easily use it one-handed" and it's not a seamless experience with the adapter. The handheld needs a bit of extra push to get it out once it is nestled into the Killswitch dock. I can do this one-handed, using my spare fingers to push down on the dock and my finger and thumb to get it out, but it's a tedious process.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If you're waiting to find out from me if I'd still recommend the dbrand Killswitch Switch 2 case, the answer is a bit more complicated than a simple yes. I've been a fan of dbrand's cases ever since I first got my hands on the Killswitch for my Steam Deck OLED, and it's never left my Valve machine since. It's up there with the best Steam Deck accessories for me personally, and the Switch 2 Killswitch initially impressed me almost as much.

In the last few weeks of testing, it's added an extra level of comfort to playing Mario Kart World in handheld mode, and I love the added details of it providing room to use the included kickstand, or letting you use the Joy-Con controllers even if they're detached. However, while you can still grab the Switch 2 Killswitch starting for $59.99 at dbrand, you're better off waiting for July 10, 2025, when there will be a new update on the situation from dbrand.

In the interim, whatever you think of the brand, they exclaimed they are "100% committed" to providing replacement Joy-Con grips, ones I can only hope won't end up with your Ninty handheld falling on your lap or worse, the floor. For now, my Killswitch will remain attached to my Switch 2, but I can't pretend that this experience hasn't made me extremely cautious of how I pick up my pricey Nintendo tech from now on.

