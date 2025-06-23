This cute pink gaming gadget doesn't give me a competitive edge, but I can't imagine being on my PC without it

The Divoom Ditoo will never be a contender for one of the best gaming sound systems money can buy, and yet the little retro pixel art Bluetooth speaker has remained a staple of my PC gaming setup for years.

It can't connect to my PC like the best gaming headsets and improve my skills in my favorite online games from Marvel Rivals to Dead by Daylight, but its vivid LCD display and cute retro-TC design have cemented it as my favorite PC gaming setup accessory. It's perfect for that cozy gaming PC setup dream.

Divoom Ditoo Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker | $79.99 at Amazon The Divoom Ditoo is essentially a compact 16 x 16 LED display to brighten up your desk, that also happens to be a Bluetooth speaker. You can create your own sprites to display or select from a huge range of community-created art through the Divoom app and give your gaming space an adorable and personalized makeover. UK: £89.99 at Amazon

For those unfamiliar with the Divoom brand, the Ditoo is a retro TV-shaped 16 x 16 pixel art display that can display custom-made sprites and animated art created through its app.

The Divoom Ditoo utilizes a dot matrix style display, which helps tie into its retro-looking design. Out of the box, you have some vibrant clock-face sprites to select from using the six built-in RGB-lit up keyboard keys on the front of the speaker, but it's the software that makes it one of my favorite accessories in existence.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Divoom app is available on Android and iOS-based smartphones, and is behind what makes this retro speaker so special. The second it's open, you're bombarded with some of the most adorable pixel art found on the internet - from animated sprites of sparkling hearts, to low-spec but cleverly hand-crafted dot matrix renditions of games from the Pokémon series to Deltarune.

When I first got my Divoom Ditoo Plus (the slightly older model than what's available today), I accumulated a bunch of sprite art that still brightens up my desk to this very day. Divoom app user bunnybun and their adorable rendition of the annoying dog from Undertale still looks extra fitting on my speaker's 16 x 16 LCD screen, as does the sickenly cute animated Kirby sprite by user Twilights. You can also create your own and upload them for the rest of the Divoom community to enjoy.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If you're sat there questioning the point in having cute animated art displayed on your desk, plainly put, it's just for that extra cute factor. I'm primarily a console fan, but ever since I've leaned into my PC more and more, I've dreamt of having one of those jaw-droppingly cute, pink cozy setups that are plastered all over the likes of Pinterest.

I still have a long way to go in making that dream become a reality, especially as my PC itself is in dire need of being fixed up with one of the best graphics cards so I can actually play some of my favorite cozy games on it without issue. However, in the meantime, the Divoom Ditoo speaker manages to make my setup look a tiny bit more impressive than it actually is.

If you're wondering why I haven't really delved into the fact that the Ditoo is also a portable speaker, that's because it feels like an afterthought. To me, this is a pixel art display perfect to sit behind you during live streams, and not something you'd want to pick if you fancy yourself a new high-quality audio setup.

That being said, the 15W speaker isn't actually bad - which still surprises me to this very day. The bass is pretty booming, and there's no distortion whether you're blaring out the soundtrack to Netflix's Kpop Demon Hunters film, or the metal stylings of STESY's 'We Like to Party' Vengaboys cover. I'm not going to replace my Razer Leviation V2 X soundbar with it any time soon, but it helps make the $79.99 / £89.99 MSRP feel a little more justified.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

It's also a working alarm clock and comes with a set of built-in games. There's everything from a Tetris-like to a Breakout-like, which are a bit awkward to play on the keyboard keys and rose-gold lever. However, they're a fun novelty for when you're bored sitting, waiting for a new Steam game to download on your PC.

Over the years, I've been slowly collecting cute, pink, and pastel-colored accessories for my desk in hopes that it'll come day amount in a setup worthy of an anime magical girl. It's going to take me much longer to get there, but in the meantime, the cute retro-TV looking Divoon Ditoo has helped get me closer to making that cozy gaming PC gaming dream a reality.

