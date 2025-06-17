Forget gaming headsets, I owe my Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 parries to these speakers

I've never been the best at parrying in video games. I've always been a dynamite dodger, but something about parry timing windows always slips by me, leading to a lot of frustration and even more in-game deaths. For that reason, I wasn't clicking with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to begin with, until one of my friends gave me some invaluable advice.

There may not be a prompt on screen that flashes up, telling you when to hit the parry button, but if you listen closely, you'll hear an audio cue for 90% of attacks being swung at you. That's when I cranked up the volume on my Logitech Z407 speakers, and everything started to fall into place. I'm now about 14 hours in, I'm successfully parrying the majority of attacks, and Clair Obscur is easing its way onto my best games of all time list. That's pretty impressive for a set of speakers that only cost $103 at Walmart right now, they've helped me appreciate a truly priceless video game.

Logitech Z407 speakers | $119.99 $103.99 at Walmart

Save $16 - For an older product, this isn't a massive discount, but for the quality you get versus much more expensive speakers and soundbars, I'd say this is still an excellent price to pay. Buy it if: ✅ You want a 2.1 speaker system that punches above its weight

✅ You want to play with a headset less

✅ You're struggling to parry in Clair Obscur Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a soundbar

❌ You need a USB-C option UK: £94 at Amazon

The best computer speakers are often overlooked for a decent gaming headset, but I think the former is actually better suited for the busy soundscape of Clair Obscur. You don't need to worry about positional audio in this game too much, but with good speakers, you'll be able to appreciate all the finer details (like combat sound effects). Plus, you'll still hear the once-in-a-generation soundtrack soaring over the top of the combat. All that, and you won't damage your ears by too many hours spent listening through a headset.

Should you buy the Logitech Z407 speakers?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

In fairness, any good set of speakers could help your parry game in Clair Obscur, I'm just recommending the ones that worked for me. I've tested quite a few different speakers for PC now, but the Logitech Z407 might be my favorite of the lot. For a 2.1 system that's relatively affordable, it gives you surprisingly detailed sound that you usually need to pay a lot more for. I use the Z407 for my TV setup and, even though these have been designed for use on a desk with positioning a bit closer to your ears, I think they actually feel more at home underneath a TV because they have so much power.

The Ruark MR1 MK2 speakers, which I use at my desk, are much more expensive and aimed at more of an audiophile market. Even they don't sound quite as detailed as the Z407 at times. Granted, I use them without a subwoofer, but it continually surprises me how Logitech's cheap and cheerful 2.1 setup can sound so good. Having spent months with the SteelSeries Arena 7 speakers, I can safely say Logitech outguns them.

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

I also think the Z407 sport some really great practicality wins. They have a unique shape, but a clever stand that means they can lie horizontally or vertically. This gives them the versatility to work with your setup. There's also a handy control puck. This lets you skip songs, play and pause playback, or control volume with a satisfying twist of its top. Especially for their current price, I think the Logitech Z407 are great value for money. Perhaps their only weakness is that, because they're a tad older, they don't have USB-C connectivity, instead still having micro-USB, and there's no cable in the box. If that isn't a dealbreaker for you, I'd thoroughly recommend them.

For more upgrades to your best gaming PC, check out the best CPU for gaming, and the best RAM for gaming.