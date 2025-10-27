I won't play games like The Outer Worlds 2 without this one setup upgrade

I sometimes have to admit that testing tech for a living has spoiled me in a few ways. And one of the most scorn-worthy opinions I have is that it's really hard to enjoy open-world games like The Outer Worlds 2 without good gaming audio gear.

I'm not saying I'll refuse to play games without spending thousands on the best gaming sound systems money can buy, but over the years it's become apparent to me that a great pair of computer speakers are more important than the best gaming monitor, comfiest chair or most feature-packed controller when it comes to immersion in open-world games.

The ambience of a biome; the roar of a river or wind through trees; the melee of a distant encounter that's beckoning you over. These are details that you'll pick up and hear with good speakers, that really help you ground yourself in a world or map.

Having tested loads of headphones, earbuds and even soundbars over many years, I'm convinced that dual-speaker set-ups are the way to go, as they create a more convincing surround-sound set-up. Taller is better, as great speakers put the sound at ear-level so it doesn't sound like it's coming from below you. Ideally too, the best pair of speakers won't break the bank.

If you're getting excited for The Outer Worlds 2 and have been meaning to expand your setup, here are a few suggestions to consider.

1. Creative Pebble 2.0

Creative Pebble 2 | $29.99 $20.99 at Walmart

Save $9 - There's a nice little discount on these portable and pint-sized speakers. A great saving on some blasters that weren't exactly expensive to begin with. UK: £21.99 at Argos

We're starting with cheap and cheery; I've tested entries into Creative's Pebble line of computer speaker before, and was impressed by what I heard. The Pebble 2 are some low-end options but they're really, really cheap.

For the price you're getting two small but solid speakers with built-in radiators and far-field drivers for an array of sounds. They offer 2.0 audio and are angled slighty upwards, so they're pointed straight at your ears.

Since the Pebble 2 connects to your chosen output with only a 3.5mm audio jack and USB plug, not requiring a wall outlet, they're quite portable too. You can take them alongside your gaming laptop if you go on a trip.

2. Logitech Z407

Logitech Z407 | $119.99 $114.50 at Amazon

Save $5.49 - It's a stretch of the imagination to call this a 'deal' but who am I to argue with Amazon's pricing? We've seen it hit $75 in the past so if you're fine waiting for a deal, that's your target. UK: £119.99 £94.99 at Amazon

For our my next entry, I picked the option at the top of our round-up for the best computer speakers.

The Logitech Z407 has two speakers, like all the other options on this list, but also a subwoofer for added bass. You can point to this boxy addition for the 2.1 sound offered by the speakers.

Since bass is often the thing missing in cheaper gaming speakers, you'd be surprised at how much audio you're missing out if you get lesser speakers. So the Z407 would be a top pick for titles like The Outer Worlds 2.

3. Edifier G2000 Pro

Edifier G2000 Pro | $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - These speakers are very new and so the price drop is unexpected; as far as I can tell, they've never hit a price this low before. UK: £149.99 at Amazon

Another brand I've enjoyed using speakers from in the past is Edifier and in our review of the new Edifier G2000 Pro we gave it a commendable four and a half stars out of five.

These RGB-toting blowers are fully specced, offering 7.1 surround sound and a huge power output to make games soudn fantastic; Edifier positions them as speakers not just for PC gaming, but for console owners too.

A range of inputs make them just as great for other forms of entertainment and they can also support various modes and EQ presets to that end. That's all for speakers which, at the end of the day, are only mid-range in price.

4. Razer Nommo V2 Pro

Razer Nommo V2 Pro | $449 at Best Buy

No deal here, I'm afraid, as at the time of writing you're having to pay the full MSRP for these top-tier speakers. We've seen them hit about $300 in the sales before, though. UK: £249.99 £199.99 at Amazon

I'm ending this list with the priciest option on it: the Razer Nommo V2 Pro. Razer has a busy line of speakers but this is the most feature-packed (and expensive).

The Nommo V2 Pro has something I love in immersive speakers: Spatial audio (a more advanced version of surround sound which pans sound high and low as well as left and right). The Nommo can even load up bespoke sound profiles for certain games to enhance this further.

Judging by our review, the Razer simply sounds incredible too. Like the Logitech above, it comes with a subwoofer to add a little extra to your game's audio, and unlike certain rivals' options it's a wireless one.

