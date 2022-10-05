Cyber Monday gaming deals 2022 - tips on how to prepare for the sale

The 2022 Cyber Monday gaming deals may feel far away right now, but they'll be here sooner than you think. And because they offer an opportunity to win big in terms of discounts, it's a good idea to get ready for the sale so that you can stay ahead of the game when it counts.

That's why we've been busy rounding up advice here on how to take advantage of this year's Cyber Monday gaming deals. These tips should prove useful for everyone regardless of whether you play on PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

As we draw closer to the big day, you'll also find some really great discounts on headsets, hard drives, SSDs, controllers, and more listed below as retailers slash prices all over the place for the Cyber Monday gaming deals. Basically, bookmark this page and pop back every now and then to nab yourself a bargain.

Cyber Monday gaming deals - FAQs

When will Cyber Monday gaming deals start? The 2022 Cyber Monday gaming deals are due to take place this November 28. Although there will be a few unique savings, these offers are often left-overs from the Black Friday sale (in other words, it'll be a busy few days). However, don't go thinking the discounts all end when Tuesday rolls around. Although the best ones will have wrapped up by then, it's not uncommon to see discounts extend into the rest of the week. Indeed, the Cyber Monday gaming deals probably won't stop until early December (at which point the good but less eye-catching Christmas reductions begin).

Cyber Monday gaming deals - what to expect

The easiest Cyber Monday gaming deals to find are usually games themselves, and even though a few old favorites are sure to be discounted again in 2022 (we're looking at you, Witcher 3), the best offers will be on titles a little less long in the tooth. Big hitters like Elden Ring will probably lead the pack in terms of savings this November, even if they're only dropping a handful of dollars.

It's worth watching out for Nintendo Switch bundles too. They get claimed very quickly and usually feature old games, but these offers have the best value for money you'll see. Plus, Switch consoles are hard to find at the best of times, so any stock is a big deal.

We're keeping our fingers crossed for a return to a record low price this year

If you're after Cyber Monday gaming headset deals, we'd recommend keeping an eye on the SteelSeries Arctis 7P and Turtle Beach Stealth 700 models for the highest value discounts. However, we should see more from the likes of Razer with the Barracuda X, BlackShark V2 Pro, and Nari Ultimate shedding some of their costs. We're always hoping for that first PS5 Pulse 3D headset discount in Cyber Monday PS5 deals as well.

For Cyber Monday monitor deals, we'll be watching the Samsung CRG9 for some premium action, but MSI Optix, LG UltraGear, and Alienware ranges offer up some good action as well. These brands are all responsible for some of the best gaming monitors on the market, and some of these displays have spent enough time on the shelves to be primed for some heavier discounts.

What about controllers? Well, we're expecting both Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals and Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals to offer up some savings on official gamepads. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Joy-Con sets have started dropping $10 or so off their MSRPs over the last couple of years, so look set for a slightly larger saving in November.

Meanwhile, on Microsoft's side, the Xbox Core controller released for Xbox Series X and S has already seen some significant discounts since its first year of release. Even during 2021's Black Friday Xbox controller deals, this model dropped down to $39.99, so we're keeping our fingers crossed for a return to a record low price this year.

Will there be PS5 and Xbox Series X Cyber Monday gaming deals?

We aren't going to sugar-coat it for you; the likelihood of a PS5 restock or Xbox Series X restock during Cyber Monday is slim... but not impossible.

To start with, stock is famously hard to come by. In addition, Monday rarely gets any sort of drop in the first place. Cyber Monday's proximity to Black Friday is the most damning factor, though. We'd expect most retailers to offer any deals they do have on Black Friday because it's a far bigger event with much more (digital) footfall.

Last year's best Cyber Monday gaming deals

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save 50% - While the game basically came out of nowhere in 2021, it proved that it wasn't a flash in the pan; Guardians launched to great critical success. You were able to find out why in the Cyber Monday gaming deals.



UK price: £59.99 £34.99 at Very



(opens in new tab) Digital Xbox games up to 67% off at Microsoft

Cyber Monday started strong with more than half off a huge array of games, including Far Cry 6. It was definitely one of the highlights from 2021's Cyber Monday gaming deals.



UK deal: Save up to 50% on digital games



(opens in new tab) Up to 60% off Nintendo Switch games at GameStop

Switch games rarely go on sale, and that made this particular offer a winner. You could get a tremendous amount off some of Nintendo's best titles for the Cyber Monday gaming deals in 2021, so we're hoping for a repeat this year.



UK deal: Top Switch game savings at Currys



(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - The BlackShark V2 remains one of our favorite headsets for gaming on any platform, and the X version is just as good. You were able to get a massive 33% off the price in last year's Cyber Monday gaming deals.



UK price: £59.99 £35.99 at Amazon



(opens in new tab) WD Black 950 (500GB) | $179.99 $134.95 at Amazon

Save 33% - Another fantastic storage option saw a big price cut for the Cyber Monday gaming deals, and it would have served you very well if you wanted to boost the memory of your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.



UK price: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon



(opens in new tab) PS Plus (12 months) | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This subscription service is always an essential purchase (you need it to play games online, after all), so being able to get a discount like this on it for the Cyber Monday gaming deals wasn't an offer to pass on.



UK deal - £49.99 £32.99 at Amazon



