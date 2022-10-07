Cyber Monday Xbox deals 2022: everything we expect to see in November

Cyber Monday Xbox deals are still a few weeks away, but it's never too early to get prepped. Of course, the biggest discounts of the holiday season will be reserved for the main event on Friday, but if you miss out or you're simply chasing even more discounts there's every reason to keep your eyes peeled over the weekend. Many of these offers will be carried over from the big day itself, but we do sometimes see new price cuts landing in the second sale, so it can't hurt to keep trucking on.
We've been tracking Cyber Monday Xbox deals for years now, watching as all the discounts hit the shelves and stock rises and falls. We're using all that experience to get you up to date on everything you can expect to see in this year's sale. Whether you're hoping for that fabled Xbox Series X deal or sticking with the safer Xbox Series S, there's likely to be plenty going on in 2022.
That's because not only have we seen Xbox Series X stock holding out well over the last few months, but Xbox Series S deals have also been showing excellent signs as well. The former has clung on to the shelves for a while now, which means we might be able to glimpse some bundle options in November. However, it's the cheaper Series S that's really going to offer the best value this year.
We're rounding up all these predictions, as well as the dates and retailers you need to make the most of this year's Cyber Monday Xbox deals just below. Of course, we're also getting you ready for the main Black Friday Xbox deals and the rest of this year's Cyber Monday gaming deals as well.
When will Cyber Monday Xbox deals start?
Cyber Monday Xbox deals are due to begin on November 28 this year, but we often see retailers running their offers from Black Friday through the weekend and into the next week. Official sale branding tends to flip to Cyber Monday from Sunday onwards.
Where will the best Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals be?
Stay tuned, because we'll be bringing you all the best Cyber Monday Xbox deals right here. However, if you're going it alone we'd recommend checking out the retailers listed below for first dibs on some of the best sales of the year.
US
What to expect from Cyber Monday Xbox deals in 2022
Cyber Monday Xbox deals are going to look completely different this year. Obviously, we've got new games to watch out for, and a host of new accessories as well, but with the Series X firmly on the shelves and more and more discounts hitting the cheaper Series S, there's a lot going on in the world of Microsoft.
Getting straight to the big guns, we would be surprised to see any direct savings on the Xbox Series X console. Yes, stock has been holding out for months now - and we've even seen a quick price cut for a few hours at Amazon over the summer. However, the console is still too new and in too much demand to take significant discounts in November. That said, this year we could see far more bundles heading to the shelves. We'd recommend keeping an eye on retailers like Best Buy in the US and Currys in the UK for these offers - potentially shaving $10 / £10 off the price of a game when picked up with a console.
As for the Xbox Series S, it's likely we'll see some movement in that cheaper MSRP. We've already seen costs dip down to $249 / £249 (usually $299 / $249), with bundled accessories and games included. That means there's excellent value on the table here and we wouldn't be surprised to see even better offers running through November.
If you're looking to stock up on some games, there's plenty more good news. Last year we saw top releases hitting new record low prices, which certainly bodes well for the likes of Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Dying Light 2. However, last year's releases are going to be dirt cheap if you're looking to fill a backlog. We generally also see some solid rates on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions to boot - moving further down the price scale than Amazon's current perpetual $5 off.
Last year's best Cyber Monday Xbox deals
Want more offers on Xbox tech? Don't forget to check in with our guides to the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals as well. Of course, we'll also be rounding up all the best Cyber Monday gaming deals in November as well.