Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals 2022: everything we expect to see

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals can come in particularly handy if you blank on the big day itself. Yes, everything is about Black Friday but not only do we often see discounts running all the way through the week after Thanksgiving, but Monday itself can present some new opportunities to save as well.

We often see retailers launching new waves of deals over the weekend in preparation for a second run at Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. However, we've also spotted some prices falling even further during this later period - especially if they sit on accessories facing threats from new models. That's because retailers often use this sales period to shift stock of kit that they don't see selling past new models in the next year. That means you can score some rock bottom prices when the stores get a little looser with their discounts.

Last year's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals hold a treasure trove of information for anyone keen to check out what's in store after the main event. That's why we're using all those offers to work out exactly what we might see in 2022. We've been tracking Nintendo Switch deals for years now, so we know what a good bundle looks like and just how much you should be paying for each game. You'll find our predictions for this year's sale, and all the dates and names you need to know about just below. Of course, we're also rounding up more information for this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals as well.

When will Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals start? Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals officially land on Monday November 28 this year. That's typically when we see any new offers hit the shelves, however many retailers simply roll their previous offers over through the weekend. If you miss out on Black Friday shenanigans, then, it's well worth keeping your eyes peeled throughout Saturday and Sunday. We often see stores shifting their sale from Sunday onwards.

What to expect from Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals 2022

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals may look a little different to their Black Friday counterparts. If you're on the hunt for a console, we would absolutely recommend getting in earlier than the weekend. After all, while some bundles do last until the second event, the best ones are usually stripped from the shelves before Thanksgiving is even over. These are highly competitive offers, so if you're truly looking for the best value possible you'll need to get in ahead of time.

We do expect some bundles to be leftover once the madness dies down. Larger packages including multiple games and accessories are often the last to leave the shelves. Just make sure that you're not over-paying for anything included in the bundle. This year, we also expect to see some more Nintendo Switch OLED bundles hitting those sale lines as well. The latest console has already seen some excellent price cuts over the course of the year, dropping as low as $330 / £289 (usually $349.99 / $309.99). While straight price cuts like this will likely be reserved for Friday, bundle between the prices of $349 - $369 / £299 - £329 may still be up for grabs.

If you're looking to stock up on games and accessories there's some better news for you. We often see Friday's offers rolling through the weekend on these lower priced options. Cheaper or older games are a surefire bet - last year we saw $20 off the likes of Breath of the Wild, Paper Mario, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, all of which made it through to Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. Newer games may be a little more stringent, but we would still expect similar savings on Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Kirby and the Forgotten Land to remain over the weekend. You may need to be a little quicker to pick up recently released titles like Splatoon 3 at a discount, though.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | $299.99 at Best Buy and Amazon (opens in new tab)

This bundle was one of the most-wanted gifts this Christmas – so it's no wonder it sold out pre-Cyber Monday. We did see stock return at Amazon on the day itself, so it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch games | Save $20 at GameStop

Save $20 - You could still save $20 on a massive range of Nintendo Switch games (some are seeing even bigger savings) in GameStop's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. From Mario to Crash Bandicoot there were plenty of fan favorites in this collection.



(opens in new tab) Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $35.23 at GameStop Save $22 - It might have been a day one title, but Super Mario Odyssey hasn't strayed too far from its MSRP since launch. It's very rarely on sale, so considering you were saving just over $20 in GameStop's latest sale this is a must-see.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch 256GB memory card | $52.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you were looking for the official Nintendo stamp on your memory card, you could find the 256GB model available for just $39.99 in Amazon's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. That jumped up a little from the record low $36 price we were seeing over Black Friday, but still an excellent offer.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Joy-Con | $79.99 $69 at Walmart

Save $10 - Whether you were updating your main drivers or after a pair of spare controllers, this $10 discount at Walmart was offering excellent value. This is a sales price we see popping up throughout the year, but if you missed out before you had another chance here.

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - Considering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild so rarely hits a sub-$40 price tag, it's no wonder that Walmart sold out at $35. GameStop also had this price for a short while but that has jumped back up to $39.99.



Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | Metroid Dread | £359.98 £339.98 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - You can still grab the Nintendo Switch OLED and save £20 on a copy of Metroid Dread at Very. That's a stunning bundle, with a saving we weren't expecting to see in today's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | Animal Crossing: New Horizon | £339.98 at Very

Save £10 - You could save £10 on this Animal Crossing: New Horizons OLED bundle at Very as well, and what's more - this offer was still guaranteed to ship before Christmas.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 256GB memory card | £369 at Currys

The Nintendo Switch OLED was still in stock in Currys' Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals and with some excellent offers on games and memory cards. This Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle paired a copy of the £49.99 game with a 256GB memory card (worth £39.99) for just £60 more than the cost of the console by itself.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | Nintendo Switch Online 3 months | £259.99 at Argos

You needed to check your local stock levels, but Argos still had this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle on shelves – they were just going very, very quickly. You could pick up the red and blue standard edition with a copy of Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for the price of the console alone. That was a stunning offer, and easily one of the best we've seen all year.

Be sure to check out this year's Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals and Cyber Monday PS5 deals if you're after more console action.