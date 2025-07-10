This gaming mouse changed my work life, and it can change yours for a record-low price this Prime Day

The Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE has dropped to its lowest price yet at Amazon this Prime Day, but it's not its gaming chops I'm celebrating.

This 12-button MMO mouse actually had a much larger impact on my productivity than my competitive endeavors when I tested it last month. Now that it's sitting pretty at $89.99 (was $139.99) at Amazon for the first time, it's time to upgrade your keybindings once and for all.

This is far more than one of the best wireless gaming mice I've reviewed so far. All 12 of those side buttons are easily programmable to whatever media function, keyboard shortcut, or macro you need regular access to. What really gives the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE its edge is its Virtual Stream Deck integration.

That's right, this entire gaming mouse can also function as a Stream Deck. That opens you up to the massive range of plugins available on Elgato's dedicated platform, as well as the ability to map entire command presets to individual programs and use-cases. I have my own Photoshop settings and a whole roster of my most-used macros - I'm even using a specific set of controls and shortcuts to write this very article.

All that for $89.99 when this particular pointer has only ever dropped to $99.99 in the past (and only for one day)? That's a Prime Day deal worth shouting about.

Should you buy the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE?

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, the largest market for Corsair's latest gaming mouse is going to be MMO players. If you're constantly cycling through your inventory or missing key combos, you've got all the space you need for quick and easy access right here. Why opt for the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE over something like the Razer Naga V2 Pro or older releases?

In my opinion, it's the tension in those side buttons that make all the difference. Like in previous releases, all 12 clickers can slide up and down the side of the mouse to make sure everything is easily reachable. However, I've always had problems with accidental clicks when using this design. There's just enough resistance under each of these buttons. I never mis-clicked during my testing, and I'm still clean to this day.

I would only recommend avoiding the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE if you play faster FPS games. The heavier weight and wider body means it's a little tricky to move at true twitch-reflex speed, and lifting the device off a desk is more cumbersome than you'll find with something lighter like the Razer Viper V3 Pro or Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX.

I'm tracking all of this year's best Prime Day deals for gamers live, but you can also check out plenty more Prime Day PC deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals as well.