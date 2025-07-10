Am I dreaming or did this RTX 50-Series Alienware gaming laptop really just drop under $1,000 for Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day isn't known for its gaming laptop deals, but Dell certainly is. The retailer behind Alienware's massive range of FPS-pushing beasts is back at it again this week with its own Black Friday in July sale, but one discount stands out against the rest.

The Alienware 16 Aurora is the cheapest gaming laptop currently in this brand's roster, and this RTX 5050 configuration just took things to another level. It's now available for just $999.99 at Dell's store, for a full $200 discount. This is an entry-level rig and it's not going to take on any of the best gaming laptops with more premium components, but it would have still cost you $1,199.99 before this week's sale.

This is the cheapest I've ever seen an RTX 50-Series gaming laptop go and with Alienware's pedigree name behind it you're looking at a fantastic offer overall. Amazon's own Prime Day gaming laptop deals could never.

Of course, those looking to push the fps boat out will want to check on some higher-specced configurations. If you're looking to run more recent releases, I'd recommend sticking with an RTX 5060 or above (this same model with an RTX 5070 GPU is available for $1,599.99, was $1,899.99, in Dell's sale as well).

That said, there's still value in these bargain finds. The Alienware 16 Aurora is a budget-minded machine, which means it's been designed to act as an all-in-one work, school, and play rig that just so happens to benefit from Nvidia's latest DLSS features to truly rev its engines. You'll have a good time playing lighter titles at that full FHD resolution here.

Should you buy an RTX 5050 gaming laptop?

RTX 5050 gaming laptops haven't been around for as long as their more expensive counterparts. Brands release their cheaper configurations much later than their top-of-the-range flagships. However, there's still excellent value this far down the price range.

I track gaming laptop deals day in, day out - and I haven't seen a rig under $1,000 offering this much value for a long time. Not only is the first time I've ever seen an RTX 50-Series machine at this price point, but I've been struggling to find RTX 40-Series laptops in the three-figure bracket for the last few months.

The cost of these machines is growing, but - crucially - the tech inside them is getting more efficient. The RTX 5050 is still a powerful piece of kit, and that power is amplified by the helping hand you'll receive from newer DLSS 4 tech as well.

If you're coming from a particularly cheap RTX 3050 machine, or even an RTX 3060, you'll notice the benefits of this rig immediately. If, however, you're looking to move on from a more powerful RTX 3080 or RTX 4070 you might want to take a look at more expensive options.

