As if Switch games weren't already expensive, Nintendo is now getting rid of one of the only ways to get discounted first-party games after already killing off its reward points scheme

Nintendo has announced that the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher service is coming to an end, with the deal going off sale in January 2026.

As we're all aware now, Nintendo games and discounts just don't go together. No matter if it's a masterpiece like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or the worst game of the decade like Mario Strikers: Battle League, Nintendo is still selling them for full price. Even 1-2 Switch, which came out at launch and stank, still costs $50.

But Nintendo did offer ways to get a bit of a discount on games with Gold Points – which you could use as cash in the eShop at a rate of one coin to one cent after earning them from other purchases – and the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher system, which let you spend $100 and pick up two games. Gold Points were discontinued earlier this year , and now Nintendo is coming for your vouchers.

Nintendo announced this week that Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers will be discontinued on January 30, 2026, making them unable to purchase after that date. Since vouchers last for a year after you purchased them, you'll at the very least be able to pick up the Switch games announced for 2026, such as Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. While those two aren't confirmed to be coming to the Game Vouchers line-up, Nintendo does say it'll continue adding games to the list available, so there's a decent chance depending on their release dates.

Plus, while Nintendo Switch 2 games aren't available on there, Pokemon Legends Z-A's Switch release is, and the same will presumably be the case for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, meaning you'd only need to buy the upgrade pack if you want those games at a discount.

Regardless, it's disappointing to see Nintendo take this benefit away from players, especially if it wants people buying its games digitally. I'm usually a physical games person, but the vouchers had me picking up games I would want easy access to like Super Mario Maker 2 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons digitally. Hopefully this is just going away to introduce a new version for Switch 2 games, but considering Nintendo's price hikes as of late, I'm not holding my breath.



