It looks like Nintendo's game vouchers are returning to North America for the first time in four years

It looks like Nintendo intends to bring back its game voucher program in North America for the first time in four years, and the leaked announcement video has fans once again desperate for confirmation of a February Nintendo Direct.

A video detailing the return of Nintendo Switch game vouchers in North America was briefly listed on the official Nintendo YouTube account last night. As with the previous iteration, the program would allow Nintendo Switch Online members to purchase a pair of game vouchers for $100 USD, which could then be redeemed for "select" digital Switch games. This option has been available in other regions for some time, but the North American voucher system was previously shut down in 2019.

In practical terms, these vouchers would let you get two $60 first-party Switch games for $100, saving $20 off the normal purchase price. Given how rarely Nintendo-published games see major discounts, it's a decent deal, especially since it can often be used on pre-orders. The leaked video, which fans quickly archived, shows upcoming Switch games like Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.

Spicy, more fuel for the February Nintendo Direct fire (are people thinking this week or next? not been following)Some intern slipped up and unlisted a return of game vouchers for Nintendo Switch Online. They haven't been in North America for four years(Video is private now) pic.twitter.com/wxJiKWhGP8January 31, 2023 See more

The added effect of this leak is that it's adding fuel to the fires of speculation (opens in new tab) for fans who have already been hungry for a Nintendo Direct. There's been a Nintendo Direct every February for the past four years, so the speculation isn't even as wild as usual, but Nintendo has made no official announcements regarding a presentation. I guess it is about time we started hearing more about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom…

