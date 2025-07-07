Eagle-eyed Nintendo fans have spotted a number of unreleased N64 classics in a Switch Online promo video, including Super Smash Bros and Donkey Kong 64

Eagle-eyed Nintendo fans have noticed that blurred-out images in a Nintendo Switch Online promo video feature the likes of Super Smash Bros. and Donkey Kong 64 on the Nintendo 64 app.

The Nintendo Switch 2 may have added the superior GameCube library to Switch Online, but previously released apps are continuing to receive updates for players on both the OG Switch and the Switch 2. In fact, the Switch 2 received a superior version of the N64 app, which allows players to rewind games, similar to other apps (excluding GameCube), and apply a CRT filter to them. Nintendo confirmed these features were coming to the Switch 2 over a month ago before the Switch 2 launched, but fans have noticed another secret in the video that announced it.

When this video was first released, a user on the r/Nintendo Subreddit pointed out that you can "clearly see Super Smash Bros in the background" during the CRT filter section of the video, but it flew under the radar for the last month. Then, earlier this week, a user on Famiboards brought it back up, which has sent players into a frenzy as they search for more secret games featured in this video.

I started hunting with my Discord for what games Nintendo "accidentally" spoiled with the May NSO update video and this is what we have so far. Still trying to compare box arts, but this is what we have so far!! pic.twitter.com/V5IGDsaPFIJuly 6, 2025

Now, it's extremely blurry, but when the CRT filter menu is shown off, you see the game selection menu which features boxarts in the background blurred out. And fans have been able to make out the box arts for Super Smash Bros, Donkey Kong 64, Glover, and Forsaken 64, with sleuths trying to figure out what the remaining ones are (one user believes Rayman 2 is in there).

As much as I'd love this to be true, there is a bit of cold water to pour over this. Glover was just re-released onto the Nintendo Switch mere months ago, so a Nintendo Switch Online release feels a bit unlikely (although not impossible, as games like Turok and Castlevania Bloodlines have appeared as both).

There's also Forsaken 64, which is an M-rated game in the US, and as such wouldn't be in the core Nintendo 64 app when the Nintendo 64 - Mature app exists. And finally, as a user on Famiboards points out, a dev kit build of the NES app also featured games that never made an appearance, such as Castlevania and the Mega Man series, so these could be internal testing versions rather than games intended for release. Although with Smash Bros and Donkey Kong 64, it only feels like a matter of time before they drop on the app.

