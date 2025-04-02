GameCube classics finally arrive on Switch 2, including absolute hits like Zelda: The Wind Waker and cult classic collector's items like Pokemon XD and Chibi-Robo

At long last, GameCube is back

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
After fans spent years begging for GameCube games on Switch, Nintendo has confirmed that some of the console's most notable classics (and some extremely expensive collector's items) are both coming to Switch 2.

The GameCube library will be part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, and it launches the same day as the Switch 2 console. The initial library includes The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and Soulcalibur 2.

Nintendo teased Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, Luigi's Mansion, and Pokemon Colosseum as future releases.

This story is developing. For more Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news, you can follow that link.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

