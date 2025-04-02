GameCube classics finally arrive on Switch 2, including absolute hits like Zelda: The Wind Waker and cult classic collector's items like Pokemon XD and Chibi-Robo
At long last, GameCube is back
After fans spent years begging for GameCube games on Switch, Nintendo has confirmed that some of the console's most notable classics (and some extremely expensive collector's items) are both coming to Switch 2.
The GameCube library will be part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, and it launches the same day as the Switch 2 console. The initial library includes The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and Soulcalibur 2.
Nintendo teased Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, Luigi's Mansion, and Pokemon Colosseum as future releases.
This story is developing. For more Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news, you can follow that link.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
