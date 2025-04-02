Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades for Nintendo Switch games are coming, with Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends Z-A confirmed for the new console

Nintendo has confirmed a number of original Nintendo Switch games will receive upgraded Nintendo Switch 2 versions, including a new version of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond.

The Nintendo Switch 2 direct reconfirmed that the console will be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games, but a number of original Nintendo Switch games will be getting new updated versions. The first shown was Super Mario Party Jamboree which includes a litany of new features like mouse controls. The biggest new addition is support for the Nintendo Switch 2 camera to see your pals shit-eating grin when they steal your star and take part in the new Bowser Live mode.

Most notably was the confirmation that both Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and Pokemon Legends Z-A will have Nintendo Switch 2 editions when they launch later this year. Metroid Prime 4 will have support for mouse controls as well as two resolution modes (4K/60fps with HDR or 1080p/120fps with HDR). Meanwhile, the Pokemon Z-A version mentions 'enhanced resolution and frame rates.'

Both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 , with the usual framerate and and resolution. Meanwhile Kirby and the Forgotten Land is also arriving with a brand new 'Star-Crossed World' expansion which takes place after the story of Forgotten Land.

Nintendo has confirmed that these Nintendo Switch 2 versions will come in both Physical and Digital editions. However, it doesn't seem like free upgrades will be available for any titles, but Nintendo hasn't confirmed upgrade pricing either.