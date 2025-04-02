Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades for Nintendo Switch games are coming, with Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends Z-A confirmed for the new console

Super Mario Party Jamboree, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Breath of the Wild are also confirmed

Nintendo has confirmed a number of original Nintendo Switch games will receive upgraded Nintendo Switch 2 versions, including a new version of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond.

The Nintendo Switch 2 direct reconfirmed that the console will be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games, but a number of original Nintendo Switch games will be getting new updated versions. The first shown was Super Mario Party Jamboree which includes a litany of new features like mouse controls. The biggest new addition is support for the Nintendo Switch 2 camera to see your pals shit-eating grin when they steal your star and take part in the new Bowser Live mode.

Most notably was the confirmation that both Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and Pokemon Legends Z-A will have Nintendo Switch 2 editions when they launch later this year. Metroid Prime 4 will have support for mouse controls as well as two resolution modes (4K/60fps with HDR or 1080p/120fps with HDR). Meanwhile, the Pokemon Z-A version mentions 'enhanced resolution and frame rates.'

Both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be available on Nintendo Switch 2, with the usual framerate and and resolution. Meanwhile Kirby and the Forgotten Land is also arriving with a brand new 'Star-Crossed World' expansion which takes place after the story of Forgotten Land.

Nintendo has confirmed that these Nintendo Switch 2 versions will come in both Physical and Digital editions. However, it doesn't seem like free upgrades will be available for any titles, but Nintendo hasn't confirmed upgrade pricing either.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

