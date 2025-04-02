The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are getting enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 Edition releases, with improved frame rate, resolution, and more
The two open-world Zelda games are about to look better than ever
Nintendo has confirmed that enhanced Switch 2 versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are on the way.
One of the most exciting pieces of Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news was Nintendo's official reveal of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games. It's explained that "some games that were released on Switch will receive upgraded versions that offer things like improved visuals, unique ways to play on Switch 2, and more." Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are two of these upcoming Switch 2 games.
In the case of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, the two open-world Zelda games will be given enhanced resolution and frame rate, as well as HDR compatibility to render "more vibrant colors." In addition, a new Nintendo Switch App feature called Zelda Notes will work exclusively with the Switch 2 Edition versions of the games, and will offer features like guiding you to new shrines (a bit like a Zelda Sat Nav), and let other players autobuild your Tears of the Kingdom creations via QR codes.
More to follow…
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
