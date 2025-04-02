The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are getting enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 Edition releases, with improved frame rate, resolution, and more

News
By published

The two open-world Zelda games are about to look better than ever

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has confirmed that enhanced Switch 2 versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are on the way.

One of the most exciting pieces of Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news was Nintendo's official reveal of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games. It's explained that "some games that were released on Switch will receive upgraded versions that offer things like improved visuals, unique ways to play on Switch 2, and more." Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are two of these upcoming Switch 2 games.

In the case of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, the two open-world Zelda games will be given enhanced resolution and frame rate, as well as HDR compatibility to render "more vibrant colors." In addition, a new Nintendo Switch App feature called Zelda Notes will work exclusively with the Switch 2 Edition versions of the games, and will offer features like guiding you to new shrines (a bit like a Zelda Sat Nav), and let other players autobuild your Tears of the Kingdom creations via QR codes.

More to follow…

See more Games News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about the legend of zelda
A screenshot of Hestu in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

"I'm lookin' at you, Korok Seeds": Former Diablo and Ghost of Tsushima dev outlines what makes a good collectible, and dunks Zelda: Breath of the Wild's worst grind into C tier
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom screenshot showing Princess Zelda with tied-back blonde hair and emerald green eyes, wielding a sword before her face

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Aerith actor is throwing her hat into the ring for the Legend of Zelda movie: "I just wanna audition for Zelda so bad"
Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World on screen

The Switch 2 boasts a 1080p 120Hz display that has me more hyped for the handheld than ever
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World on screen
The Switch 2 boasts a 1080p 120Hz display that has me more hyped for the handheld than ever
Dragon Drive
Nintendo shows off Switch 2 mouse capabilities with a 3-on-3 basketball game that's basically Rocket League with robot wheelchairs
a woman playing a switch 2 lookign at a screen with her friends displayed on the bottom alongside their gameplay, it looks like discord
Nintendo Switch 2 will offer 4k resolution when hooked up to TV, making it Nintendo's most powerful console yet
Mario &amp; Luigi: Brothership trailer still
Nintendo Switch 2 features a new game sharing system similar to Valve's own Steam Families, and it's compatible with the OG Switch
An image of Mario demonstrating the effect of Switch 2&#039;s 120fps display
Switch 2 doesn't have an OLED screen, but its 1080p 120fps LCD with "approximately double the pixels" of Switch 1 might be worth the trade-off
an interactive switch 2 joy con in the game welcome tour
Nintendo Switch 2 will launch with Welcome Tour, Nintendo's answer to Astro's Playroom, but you'll have to pay for it
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock
Switch 2 release date confirmed – Nintendo's next console launches in June
Mario Kart running on Nintendo Switch 2
Mario Kart World, the Switch 2-exclusive racing game, is getting its own dedicated Nintendo Direct this month
a woman playing a switch 2 lookign at a screen with her friends displayed on the bottom alongside their gameplay, it looks like discord
The Nintendo Switch 2's mysterious C button is an in-built Nintendo Discord
Mario Kart World
Mario Kart World takes the racing series open-world, and it launches day one exclusively on Switch 2