The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are getting enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 Edition releases, with improved frame rate, resolution, and more

Nintendo has confirmed that enhanced Switch 2 versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are on the way.

One of the most exciting pieces of Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news was Nintendo's official reveal of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games. It's explained that "some games that were released on Switch will receive upgraded versions that offer things like improved visuals, unique ways to play on Switch 2, and more." Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are two of these upcoming Switch 2 games .

In the case of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, the two open-world Zelda games will be given enhanced resolution and frame rate, as well as HDR compatibility to render "more vibrant colors." In addition, a new Nintendo Switch App feature called Zelda Notes will work exclusively with the Switch 2 Edition versions of the games, and will offer features like guiding you to new shrines (a bit like a Zelda Sat Nav), and let other players autobuild your Tears of the Kingdom creations via QR codes.

