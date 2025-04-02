Nintendo confirms that Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons will have mouse controls built-in
The mouse controls are confirmed for the likes of Super Mario Party Jamboree, and much more
After months of leaks, speculation, and outright hints from Nintendo, it has been officially confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con will include mouse controls.
During those scary months when we were starved for any Nintendo Switch 2 information, rumors and patents emerged that the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con may have mouse controls as a control option. This was only further confirmed when the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal showed one of the controllers sliding about the floor. Now, in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo has officially confirmed this to be the case.
The mouse controls for Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers are included on both controllers, with the stream showing a player using dual mouse controls. Nintendo showed off a new wheelchair basketball multiplayer game called Drag and Drive. This game has players use both Joy-Cons as mice to control the wheels, with the built-in gyroscope used for shooting baskets.
It was also shown to be used as part of the new Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour game (which is Nintendo's paid version of Astro's Playroom), with Nintendo showing off a mini-golf game among other minigames and tech demos like Maraca shaking and a game where you lead a UFO through a minefield.
Finally, Nintendo showed off several games later in the stream that are used with the mouse controls. The Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond support them, with Mario Party having new minigames and modes dedicated to it, while Metroid will let you play it like a PC shooter. Meanwhile, third parties like 2K confirmed that Sid Meier's Civilization 7 and Borderlands 4 will include mouse support. Plus, we saw games like Two Point Museum and Fortnite in the showreels that seem primed to use mouse controls.
Nintendo also confirmed another Joy-Con mystery, with the C button being used for a chat app that seems like Nintendo's own Discord.
