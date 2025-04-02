Nintendo confirms that Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons will have mouse controls built-in

The mouse controls are confirmed for the likes of Super Mario Party Jamboree, and much more

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con graphic from Nintendo Direct
(Image credit: Nintendo)

After months of leaks, speculation, and outright hints from Nintendo, it has been officially confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con will include mouse controls.

During those scary months when we were starved for any Nintendo Switch 2 information, rumors and patents emerged that the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con may have mouse controls as a control option. This was only further confirmed when the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal showed one of the controllers sliding about the floor. Now, in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo has officially confirmed this to be the case.

The mouse controls for Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers are included on both controllers, with the stream showing a player using dual mouse controls. Nintendo showed off a new wheelchair basketball multiplayer game called Drag and Drive. This game has players use both Joy-Cons as mice to control the wheels, with the built-in gyroscope used for shooting baskets.

It was also shown to be used as part of the new Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour game (which is Nintendo's paid version of Astro's Playroom), with Nintendo showing off a mini-golf game among other minigames and tech demos like Maraca shaking and a game where you lead a UFO through a minefield.

Finally, Nintendo showed off several games later in the stream that are used with the mouse controls. The Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond support them, with Mario Party having new minigames and modes dedicated to it, while Metroid will let you play it like a PC shooter. Meanwhile, third parties like 2K confirmed that Sid Meier's Civilization 7 and Borderlands 4 will include mouse support. Plus, we saw games like Two Point Museum and Fortnite in the showreels that seem primed to use mouse controls.

Nintendo also confirmed another Joy-Con mystery, with the C button being used for a chat app that seems like Nintendo's own Discord.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

