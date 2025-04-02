Nintendo Switch 2 will launch with Welcome Tour, Nintendo's answer to Astro's Playroom, but you'll have to pay for it
Paying for the user manual
There's a lot of new tech and features that were revealed during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct today, but fortunately for us all there's a game called Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. It looks like a cross between PlayStation Home and Astro's Playroom.
It's less of a game than Astro's Playroom and more like an interactive digital user manual, but unlike Astro's Playroom, you'll have to pay for it. This feels quite cheap considering we'll already be shelling out for a new console.
This story is developing…
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
