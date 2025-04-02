Nintendo Switch 2 will launch with Welcome Tour, Nintendo's answer to Astro's Playroom, but you'll have to pay for it

By published

There's a lot of new tech and features that were revealed during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct today, but fortunately for us all there's a game called Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. It looks like a cross between PlayStation Home and Astro's Playroom.

It's less of a game than Astro's Playroom and more like an interactive digital user manual, but unlike Astro's Playroom, you'll have to pay for it. This feels quite cheap considering we'll already be shelling out for a new console.

This story is developing…

Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con graphic from Nintendo Direct

Nintendo confirms that Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons will have mouse controls built-in
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock

Switch 2 release date confirmed – Nintendo's next console launches in June
