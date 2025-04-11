Here's the date that the Nintendo Switch 2 gets its first round of pre-order invites in the US and Canada on the My Nintendo Store

Update: This article has been updated to reflect that the following information has been the case since April 2. We apologize for the error.

Nintendo's official guide page on how to buy the Switch 2 says, "The first batch of invitations will go out starting May 8, 2025," and "additional batches of invitation emails sent periodically until purchasing on My Nintendo Store is opened to everyone."

The invitation requirement previously outlined by Nintendo remains unchanged from other regions, including a Nintendo Switch Online membership of at least 12 months and a minimum of 50 in-game hours total, as of April 2, 2025.

There's no word on whether the previously unveiled $450 price tag is staying the same, but it's possible it won't change. Analyst David Cole, founder of games industry marketing and research firm DFC Intelligence, speculates that Nintendo will "stick with the $450 price" despite tariff concerns, believing the number "was reached with the threat of tariffs already looming." Other experts seem to agree, too.

Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu is one such person, with expectations of Nintendo maintaining its original price for the Switch 2 if the new 10% levy on most US imports stays the same, saying that "Nintendo probably keeps pricing at $450 and just takes the hit on margin." There's no telling what the price will be until those hotly anticipated pre-orders finally go live in May, though – but I'll certainly be keeping my fingers crossed.

