Nintendo warns Switch 2 hopefuls "delivery by June 5 is not guaranteed" even on official pre-orders as retailer stock goes dry
"Your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch"
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have finally gone live in the US – and aside from some sporadic waves, stock has already pretty much run dry. That leaves Nintendo itself as the last major hope for people who haven't secured the console, but the publisher is now refreshing all of its warnings about the official pre-order process.
Alongside the announcement of Switch 2, My Nintendo Store – the company's official online retail portal in the US – allowed players to sign up for invites to pre-order the console. These invites were always scheduled to start going out on May 8, even before the tariff-driven pre-order delay happened.
"Thank you to those of you who have already registered your interest in purchasing from My Nintendo Store," the company says in a new update to the official site. "We're thrilled by the enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2! Due to the very high demand, we will be working diligently to fulfill orders as product becomes available, but delivery by June 5 is not guaranteed. Your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We'll confirm your shipping date upon purchase."
Yes, this means you may not even get an invite to buy a Switch 2 from Nintendo until after the console has already launched. The company had noted that "release-day delivery is not guaranteed" in its official FAQ since the pre-order site first launched, but it seems today's retail scramble has Nintendo wanting to reiterate that warning.
If you haven't yet secured your own Switch 2, well... I can't say anything much more helpful than "good luck" at this point. Check out our guide on how to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 for some tips as the last bits of stock trickle out.
