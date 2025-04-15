Prolific hardware leaker says pre-orders for Switch 2 "should start" next week in Canada, but "can't confirm if it's the same for US"

A prolific hardware leaker has just offered what might be the first major update on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in North America, suggesting that a date has been set for early orders in Canada. There's no confirmation about whether the date will be the same in the US, but those eager for the Switch 2 are keeping their fingers crossed.

"From what I can see through some Canadian retailers, Nintendo Switch 2 console & bundle pre-orders should start from April 23rd, 2025" in Canada, according to billbil-kun on Bluesky. "Date subject to change. Can't confirm if it's the same for US. I'll keep you updated if it changes."

Previously, billbil-kun has correctly leaked the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date, the launch day for Civilization 6, and the latest re-release of The Last of Us. Combined, those make up a solid recent track record.

While pre-orders for the console have already been available through much of the world since last week, they remain delayed in North America as Nintendo tries to "assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."

Exactly what effect the tariffs implemented by US president Donald Trump will have on the Switch 2 – and an uncountable number of other goods – remains to be seen, and the fact that the terms of these tariffs are constantly shifting certainly isn't helping matters.

Nintendo has remained committed to launching Switch 2 globally on June 5 even since North American pre-orders were initially delayed. Analysts seem to believe that Nintendo will keep the price of Switch 2 at $450 even with the tariffs in place, but a price increase for the already expensive console certainly isn't outside the realm of possibility.

Check out our top tips on how to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 for when stock comes around in your area.