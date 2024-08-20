Civilization 7 release date set for February 2025 according to pre-Gamescom leak

Eight years after the launch of Civ 6, it looks like the follow-up is finally imminent. Just hours ahead of the Civilization 7 gameplay reveal planned for Gamescom Opening Night Live, release info for the 4X game has apparently leaked online.

Civilization 7 is due to launch on February 11, 2025, according to historically reliable leaker billbil-kun on Twitter. According to this info, it'll come in two editions on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S - a $69.99 standard version, and a $99.99 deluxe edition that will get you five days of early access, effectively making the release date February 6. The info from billbil-kun does not include details on the PC version, but it's a safe bet pricing will be similar there. The Switch version of Civ 7, however, will be $10 cheaper.

Developer Firaxis previously confirmed that we're getting the first Civilization 7 gameplay trailer as part of Opening Night Live later today, to be followed by a 20 minute gameplay showcase offering our first proper look at the game. Given how long it's been since Civ 6 landed, 4X fans are sure to be picking apart every last detail shown in this footage soon enough.

If you've lost track of the Opening Night Live 2024 stream date and time, it's 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST - or you can just follow that link for a handy countdown and stream embed. You can expect a whole lot of additional news on games like Black Ops 6 and Monster Hunter Wilds as part of the event, too.

The ranks of the best 4X games might have a new contender soon.