I hope you're not squeamish, because Elden Ring Nightreign lets you find and loot your own corpse to steal back your best gear on your next run: "I couldn't have even imagined that was possible"

FromSoftware has never shied from what's grotesque and morally complicated, so why shouldn't Elden Ring Nightreign allow you to loot your own accursed corpse, as some of the roguelike's players have recently experienced?

It seems that, if you're unlucky and get brutalized to death in Nightreign, there's a possibility you'll get lucky on your next run and stumble upon your own lifeless body. While confronting your mortality may not immediately stand out to you as a pleasant way to pass the afternoon, in Nightreign, your dead body can actually be a sight as welcome as a big, thick pile of $100 bills – as long as it was saddled with a bunch of helpful loot.

"We had a bit of a rough run," explains a post in r/Nightreign with over 4,000 upvotes. "Then, on Night 1 on our next run, our Recluse found his own body."

"He got all of his best gear back WITH the extra grief passives," Redditor Ljcollective continues. "I couldn't have even imagined that was possible."

Other players seem to confirm the phenomenon, with one commenter saying, "This also happened to me. I had a Smithing Stone 2 on my previous character, so I was able to get a free upgrade."

"This happened to me!" shouts another commenter. "Had the poison Rotted Greataxe on run one, went down and died in the Night before the end of Day 2 (managed to get back and grab my souls after beating the boss). We beat the Nightlord, started the next run, and just found the body. Went, 'Hey, this guy had some awesome stuff,' [pause], 'HEY THIS GUY IS ME.'" You know what they say – you can be your worst enemy, or your favorite hunk of rotting meat.

