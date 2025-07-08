Superman star Rachel Brosnahan would love to see the "storied history" between Lois Lane and Wonder Woman in the DCU

Superman might be reintroducing the Man of Steel to a new generation, but it's also giving us a fresh take on fearless journalist Lois Lane, too.

Rachel Brosnahan is picking up Lois's mighty pen, and, as she explained when we met with her to chat about the movie, there was plenty of source material to help inform her interpretation.

"There's such a rich history with these characters, and it was really fun to do that research, especially as somebody who didn't grow up with the comics," she tells us. "And all of these characters have been on some wild and weird journeys through their lifetimes, and so it was fun to learn from that way.

"And then also, for me, James [Gunn] talked a lot about, of course, this is inspired by a comic book, and there are some things that we just accept as true that are slightly parallel to our world," she continues. "But what if it was real? And so there was a real joy as an actor in getting to be like, 'Okay, well, what if this woman in Metropolis was a passionate print journalist, in a moment when print journalism is an art form under siege, what would that look like? What would she look like? What would she prioritize as far as how she dresses, how she moves through the world, how she talks, what she's reading?' And just to kind of ground it in a reality. And I think naturally, that makes these characters continue to update every time you see a new iteration of them."

Superman is also the first movie of the new DCU, kicking off Chapter One: Gods and Monsters – and it's extremely unlikely to be the last (Supergirl is already filming). With so much potential, what would Brosnahan like to see for the future of her character?

"I'd love to see Wonder Woman," she says. "I would love to see some kind of – there's some storied history between Lois and Wonder Woman in the comics."

Superman arrives in theaters this July 11. In the meantime, check out our guides to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows and how to watch the DC movies in order for even more.