Opening Night Live 2024 stream date and time – the Gamescom countdown is on

This year's Gamescom Opening Night Live is less than 24 hours away, so you'll want to jot down the exact time it kicks off and bookmark those streams you want to watch it on, be it YouTube, Twitch, or beyond.

Host Geoff Keighley has been setting expectations online, revealing that we're getting a two-hour show focusing on gameplay reveals, new game announcements, and more. In fact, we're also getting some non-game announcements, so here's hoping for a movie tidbit or two.

Getting into more detail on that, Keighley teases airtime for the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and much more. What we're not getting, though, is Hollow Knight: Silksong. You'd be used to that by now, though Keighley has put us out of our misery early – unless it's all a rouse, hm?

Thankfully, we don't have long to wait and see what's actually going on. Read on to find out when Gamescom Opening Night Live starts and where you can watch it.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Gamescom Opening Night Live countdown

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 start time

Opening Night Live starts at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST, 8pm CEST on August 20. Keighley has previously revealed that the show will last around two hours, so do make sure you're hydrated, stocked up on snacks, and all that good stuff.

GAMESCOM Opening Night Live 2024 ONL: Official Livestream (Tuesday, August 20, 11a PT/2p ET/8p CEST) - YouTube Watch On

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 stream – how can I watch it?

You can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live on YouTube, Twitch, or Twitter at the links above. In fact, we've embedded one on the streams above so can bookmark this page and return when the time comes, if you so fancy.

