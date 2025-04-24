How to watch FGS Live at Gamescom LATAM on May 2

It's almost time for FGS Live from Gamescom LATAM, a brand new showcase from our friends at Future Games Show.

This digital showcase will bring you new and exciting game trailers, developer interviews, and demos live from the show floor at Gamescom LATAM in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

You'll find all the details about how to watch the FGS Live at Gamescom LATAM stream below, but before you do that, you'll want a little teaser on what you'll see.

There's going to be over 20 games featured, including some world premieres, new trailers, and interviews from brilliant developers.

We've got fresh details on Rematch, the new 5v5 online football game from Sifu developer Sloclap, and an info drop on the soulslike action-RPG Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

There's an exclusive interview with the developers of The Midnight Walk, who previously brought us the delightful Lost in Random.

Get some fresh goss on The Alters from 11 Bit Studios, and catch a new trailer for Truckful, which is described as a 'whimsical delivery adventure', so I'm sold.

We stopped for a chat with the developers behind Mouse: P.I. for Hire too, the game where you play as a detective mouse called Jack Pepper.

There's also a fresh look at the survival game, Breathedge 2, and RC racer, Recharge.

There's plenty to tune in for on May 2!

How to watch FGS Live at Gamescom LATAM

You can watch FGS Live from Gamescom LATAM on Friday, May 2, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 2pm BRT / 6PM BST.

We'll be streaming on all the following platforms: