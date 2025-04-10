The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 will air on June 7, promising "world premieres, exclusive trailers, and brand new game demos"

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is returning for 2025. The upcoming digital broadcast follows the massive success of our Spring Showcase back in March – having reached over 13 million players worldwide. And so we are excited to reveal that the FGS Summer Showcase will air on June 7, 2025.

That puts the Future Games Show Summer Showcase right into the mix during the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule, airing the day before the recently announced Xbox Games Showcase 2025 and The Outer Worlds 2 Direct.

While I wouldn't want to spoil any of the surprises we have in store for you just yet, we can confirm that the latest edition of FGS will feature "world premieres, exclusive trailers, and brand new game demos from some of the industry's most exciting and creative studios."

"Our Summer Showcase on June 7 will be our most-ambitious show yet"

Dan Dawkins, the Content Director of Future Games Show, says that the Summer Showcase "will be our most-ambitious show yet, the Future Games Show continues its mission to spotlight the most exciting and creative upcoming games."

If you're a developer or publisher who is interested in getting their video games featured in the Future Games Show Summer Showcase there is still time! The FGS Games Nomination form is now live, with submissions set to close on Friday, April 25.

And if you're a player excited to learn more about the biggest new games of 2025 and beyond, then you'll want to mark Saturday, June 7, 2025, in your calendar for the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. You'll find more details on the host, lineup, and live date for the showcase here on GamesRadar – and via the futuregamesshow.com event site – in the coming weeks.

If you can't wait until June for brand new looks at some of the biggest video games of the year, join us on May 2 for a special FGS Live presentation from Gamescom Latam.