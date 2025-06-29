Disney's Tower of Terror movie with Scarlett Johansson is still under maintenance due to "thin" lore

If there's one corner of Disney's movie-making machine that has been as inconsistent as its live-action remakes, it's those based on its well-known theme park rides. The Pirates of the Caribbean films undoubtedly cracked the code, hauling in an impressive amount of treasure of over $4.5 billion collectively, with talks of another on the way. Unfortunately, the likes of The Haunted Mansion, Tomorrowland, and Jungle Cruise haven't quite caught the same attention. It's understandable, then, as to why there's a bit of a holdup regarding the Tower of Terror movie.

Initially inspired by The Twilight Zone, the Tower of Terror was opened in 1994 as a free-fall drop ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The premise of the ride was that the hotel was struck by lightning in 1939, causing wings of the building to vanish and five people to die who were occupying the lift. While a nail-biting bit of backstory when you're on the ride, Johansson has revealed that more is needed for the film she wants to make.

When asked how tricky that task is in handling, the former MCU star confessed that it's "Harder than you think, because the ride itself, there's some lore to it, but it's... I don't want to say thin, but it is, kind of!"

This obstacle is mainly due to the theme of the ride itself, given the supernatural element that is briefly explained away before fans board the nightmare drop. "That's part of the mystery of the ride. It's been a fun project to work on, because it's a blue sky project. It has also proved to be a hard nut to crack. But, we'll crack the case of it. It's taking shape!"

