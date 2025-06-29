Superman star Nicholas Hoult sized up David Corenswet after auditioning for the role himself and knew he was "perfect for it"

He might be the on-screen rival to the Man of Tomorrow, but Nicholas Hoult couldn't help but admire David Corenswet even after his own audition for the part of Superman.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside his co-star, Hoult recalled the first time he met his competition and almost accepted the fact he'd met the winning choice for DC's legendary hero.

“I walked out of doing one of my audition scenes, and I was like, ‘Yeah, not bad. OK,’ And I walked around the corner, and there was lots of shadows on the studio lot, and then one ray of sunshine." It was then he saw the future Man of Steel. “David had taken a seat in this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, charging up from the sun like Superman does, getting his power.”

From here, a polite introduction quickly turned into a detailed assessment. “I walked over to say hello, and he stood up, and I was like, ‘Goddamn, he’s about an inch taller than me. Look at his hair. Look at his jawline.’ And then he started speaking, and I shook his hand, and I was like, ‘His hands are a bit bigger than me.’ And then he spoke, and I was like, ‘Oh, his voice is a little bit deeper too.’ And in that moment, whilst we were shaking hands, I was like, ‘I’d be happy if this guy was Superman. I was like, ‘You’re perfect for it.'”

Corenswet, who was also appearing on the talk show, thanked his co-star and highlighted his initial excitement when he learned that Hoult would be joining the film, only to face off with him as Supes' longtime foe. “The day that I found out that he had agreed to play Lex Luthor, I thought, ‘This may be the best thing that happens to this film because a superhero is only as interesting as their villain.'”

They certainly sound like good pals off-screen, which means we can only expect some heated words exchanged and battles being fought when Superman finally flies into theaters on July 11. If that's not enough for you, check our list of every upcoming DCU movie and film headed our way here.