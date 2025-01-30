Summer Game Fest 2025 confirmed with Geoff Keighley back as host and a new "thought leader event" discussing the industry's "changes, challenges, and opportunities"

Summer Game Fest 2025 is officially confirmed for June, with Geoff Keighley returning to host and a brand new "thought leader event."

Announced via press release, SGF will start with a live in-person two-hour showcase that'll be livestreamed pretty much wherever you watch livestreams on Friday, June 6 from 2-4PM PT / 5-7PM ET / 10-12AM GMT. The event is once again being held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

As the defacto replacement for E3, you can expect Summer Game Fest 2025 to feature "spectacular new video game announcements, surprises, and reveals." As we're still months out, we've very little indication of what those could be at this point.

SGF: Play Days, the three-day event for media and content creators, is also coming back and will run from June 7 to June 9. That includes "immersive exhibits" as well as opportunities for invitees to go hands-on with upcoming games from more than 40 different publishers.

All new for 2025 is what's being described as a "business-to-business thought leader event" that'll "delve into some of the key changes, challenges and opportunities facing the global video game industry, as well as celebrate the cultural impact and importance of video games as the most powerful form of entertainment in the world."

The in-person event will take place in downtown LA and is being curated by former GamesIndustry.biz head Christopher Dring and Keighley. Speakers will include "thought leaders from gaming, entertainment and beyond, bringing multiple industries together on one stage for insightful discussions."

Summer Game Fest 2025 is the sixth of its kind and the third to take place in-person following virtual events due to the Covid pandemic.

