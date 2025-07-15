Daredevil: Born Again Bullseye actor says there are "some sides of his personality" in season 2 that "we haven't seen yet"

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 brought back Wilson Bethel's Bullseye in a portrayal that more closely matches comic books than his previous appearance in Netflix's original Daredevil show. And according to the actor himself, there's a lot more where that came from on the way in Born Again season 2, which just wrapped production.

"We just finished shooting the second season," Bethel tells Collider. "I get to do so much fun, insane stuff in this new season. I'm so excited for fans to see it. I hope that we have several, if not many more, years of wonderful story in store for Bullseye and for the whole Daredevil crew. It's such a great, lovely group of people on that show, in front of and behind the camera. I just feel honored to be part of it."

Daredevil: Born Again season one opened with Bullseye launching an attack on Foggy Nelson, apparently killing him, leading Matt Murdock to toss him off a roof. Bullseye survived, escaping prison, and shot Murdock at the end of season one as the hero threw himself in front of Bullseye's intended target, Wilson Fisk.

"The Dex of Season two is a new Dex that we haven't really seen yet. I'm very excited for people to see it, and I'm curious to see how they weigh in on it," Bethel says. "There are some elements of him in this season, some sides of his personality, that we haven't seen yet, and I'm thrilled for people to get to see it."

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will arrive on Disney Plus in March 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed on everything else coming our way as part of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.