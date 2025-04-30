The PC Gaming Show 2025 confirms Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, and more

A decade after its E3 2015 debut, the PC Gaming Show is once again returning, and our friends at PC Gamer have just lifted the veil on the first round of publishers and developers confirmed for the showcase.

Ubisoft, Failbetter Games, Devolver Digital and Astra Logical will all be part of the PC Gaming Show 2025, which will broadcast on Sunday, June 8 at 12pm PT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST across Twitch, YouTube, Steam, and more.

The show promises "over 50 games on PC, Steam Deck, Linux and MacOS including world premieres, exclusive announcements, updates and developer interviews."

Previous editions of the PC Gaming Show have included new reveals around games like Dune: Awakening, Baldur's Gate 3, and a massive who's who of many of the most notable indie titles out there.

This summer showcase will land amid an increasingly packed Summer Game Fest schedule, with Geoff Keighley's kickoff show airing on Friday, June 6 and the Xbox Games Showcase coming on Sunday, June 8. Of course, there's also the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 on Saturday, June 7.

The list of new games for 2025 is already packed, and the PC Gaming Show promises to up the ante among upcoming PC games, too. We're all going to be absolutely drowning in cool trailers for even cooler video games by the time the summer is done.

Another Future Games Show is coming even sooner with FGS Live From Gamescom Latam on May 2.