FGS Live From Gamescom Latam coming Friday, May 2
Tune in for the official showcase of gamescom latam featuring 20+ new trailers
FGS Live From gamescom latam is a brand new showcase from the makers of the Future Games Show which will be broadcast on Friday, May 2.
The 40-minute presentation is the official broadcast of gamescom latam, one of the world's biggest gaming events, and will share all the latest trailers and news from the show floor in São Paulo, Brazil.
Broadcasting live on Friday, May 2 at 2pm BRT / 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT, the show will feature 20+ games, hosted by the FGS team behind the recent FGS Live From GDC broadcast, which reached over six million live viewers.
They'll be bringing you all the most exciting game trailers and demos from the show floor, with some surprise cameos from leading LATAM influencers and famous developers.
You can expect world premiere reveals, new trailers, and interviews from developers and publishers, including 505 Games, 11-Bit Studios, Sloclap, ID@Xbox, and many, many more.
We'll even have some demo drops for games you'll be able to play right there and then - or at least after the showcase.
You'll be able to watch FGS Live from Gamescom LATAM right here on GamesRadar+, or over on the Future Games Show YouTube and social channels.
We'll drop some links below so you can follow us and FGS ahead of the showcase. We look forward to seeing you there!
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
