FGS Live From Gamescom Latam coming Friday, May 2

FGS Live From gamescom latam is a brand new showcase from the makers of the Future Games Show which will be broadcast on Friday, May 2.



The 40-minute presentation is the official broadcast of gamescom latam, one of the world's biggest gaming events, and will share all the latest trailers and news from the show floor in São Paulo, Brazil.



Broadcasting live on Friday, May 2 at 2pm BRT / 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT, the show will feature 20+ games, hosted by the FGS team behind the recent FGS Live From GDC broadcast, which reached over six million live viewers.

They'll be bringing you all the most exciting game trailers and demos from the show floor, with some surprise cameos from leading LATAM influencers and famous developers.

You can expect world premiere reveals, new trailers, and interviews from developers and publishers, including 505 Games, 11-Bit Studios, Sloclap, ID@Xbox, and many, many more.

We'll even have some demo drops for games you'll be able to play right there and then - or at least after the showcase.

You'll be able to watch FGS Live from Gamescom LATAM right here on GamesRadar+, or over on the Future Games Show YouTube and social channels.

We'll drop some links below so you can follow us and FGS ahead of the showcase. We look forward to seeing you there!

And if you want to catch up on the latest adventures of FGS Live From, you can catch up on FGS Live from GDC in San Francisco below.

