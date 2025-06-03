How to watch the PC Gaming Show – and what to expect this year
Here's when the PC Gaming Show begins and where you can find a stream
Not-E3 is here, and there are loads of showcases and livestreams for you to watch. But the best – and I admit, I may be a little biased here – is the PC Gaming Show, which has all the most interesting upcoming PC games for all you PC players out there.
This is the 11th year we've done the PC Gaming Show, and it will be hosted by Mica Burton, Sean "Day[9]" Plott, and Frankie Ward. We've got over 70 great games to show you, from 11 Bit Studios to Ubisoft.
Some games I'm excited for are Pigface, a kinetic, fast-paced, ultra-violent FPS, Lost Rift, a first-person survival shooter, and Paralives, an upcoming life simulation where you build your dream house, create characters and live the way you want.
There's also a PC giveaway that you could win. We've just called it 'The Rig,' and it's got AMD, GIGABYTE, and HAVN parts. Watch the show to find out how to win it.
How to watch the PC Gaming Show
You can watch the PC Gaming Show on Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, GOG.com, Ginx.tv, Steam, Bilibili and more. That's right, we're pretty much everywhere these days. It airs Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 12 noon PDT, 3pm EDT, 8pm BST, 9pm CEST and 3am CST (June 9).
There will be subtitles in English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, Japanese, French, Korean, German, ASL, and BSL, and streamers including MissMikkaa, CohhCarnage, DieHardDiva, GRONKH, Forsen and SodaPoppin will share their live reactions, so you can tune into their co-streams if you'd prefer.
For everything else you can enjoy in the coming days, check out our Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
