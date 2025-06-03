How to watch the PC Gaming Show – and what to expect this year

Not-E3 is here, and there are loads of showcases and livestreams for you to watch. But the best – and I admit, I may be a little biased here – is the PC Gaming Show, which has all the most interesting upcoming PC games for all you PC players out there.

This is the 11th year we've done the PC Gaming Show, and it will be hosted by Mica Burton, Sean "Day[9]" Plott, and Frankie Ward. We've got over 70 great games to show you, from 11 Bit Studios to Ubisoft.

Some games I'm excited for are Pigface, a kinetic, fast-paced, ultra-violent FPS, Lost Rift, a first-person survival shooter, and Paralives, an upcoming life simulation where you build your dream house, create characters and live the way you want.

There's also a PC giveaway that you could win. We've just called it 'The Rig,' and it's got AMD, GIGABYTE, and HAVN parts. Watch the show to find out how to win it.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show

You can watch the PC Gaming Show on Twitch , YouTube , X , Facebook , PC Gamer , GamesRadar+ , GOG.com , Ginx.tv , Steam , Bilibili and more. That's right, we're pretty much everywhere these days. It airs Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 12 noon PDT, 3pm EDT, 8pm BST, 9pm CEST and 3am CST (June 9).

There will be subtitles in English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, Japanese, French, Korean, German, ASL, and BSL, and streamers including MissMikkaa , CohhCarnage , DieHardDiva , GRONKH , Forsen and SodaPoppin will share their live reactions, so you can tune into their co-streams if you'd prefer.

For everything else you can enjoy in the coming days, check out our Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule.