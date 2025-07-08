This is the first discount I've ever seen on the 256GB Nintendo Switch 2 MicroSD Express Card, and I don't think it will last long

Prime Day's Nintendo Switch deals don't feature a ton of Switch 2 discounts this year, but that's to be expected. The handheld is just a little over a month old, so I wasn't expecting to see huge savings on accessories, especially microSD Express cards, this week - but now the Ninty tides have turned.

The officially licensed 256GB Samsung microSD Express Card has just dropped to $59 at Amazon, in what marks its first-ever discount so far. At $59, it might still on the expensive side for some, and that's totally understandable, but you're not going to find any other Switch 2-compatible SD card this cheap right now. Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals will only last so long, and this is going to be a particularly popular offer.

Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card | $69.99 $59 at Amazon

Save $10 - Switch 2 owners rejoice! Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now grab 256GB worth of extra storage for your new handheld for just $59, saving you $10.99 off its pricey $69.99 MSRP. This record-low saving is the first of its kind, so be fast as it likely won't stay in stock for long.



UK: £49.95 at Amazon

With an extra 256GB at your disposal, you'll not only double the onboard storage of the Nintendo Switch 2, but will gain plenty of space for all your older Switch game downloads. That's also more than enough room for the 8.5GB worth of Donkey Kong Bananza releasing later this month too.

Should you buy a 256GB microSD Express card for your Switch 2?

If you want to budget as much as you can after forking out for your Nintendo Switch 2, you don't need to grab a 256GB microSD Express Card for extra storage. Plenty of Ninty fans can make do with the 256GB onboard storage of the handheld, especially those who stick to indie games and their less demanding storage requirements.

That being said, grabbing one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards is a great way to prepare yourself for the future. This month alone, Donkey Kong Banaza is planned for release on July 17, and Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is heading to the handheld on July 24, and having extra storage is the best way to prepare.

A 256GB microSD Express Card is one of the first accessories I grabbed for the Switch 2, as I knew the onboard storage wouldn't last. First-party Switch games aren't as massive as the biggest AAA games on Steam, but I wanted to ensure I wouldn't be faced with any annoying "your storage is full" notifications after re-downloading my favorite older Switch games. Especially as the 21.9 GB worth of Mario Kart World already took a chunk out of my handheld's storage on launch day.

MicroSD Express Cards are so new that deals like this Prime Day discount aren't typical. Even if you aren't going to pick up any other Switch 2 games this year, I highly recommend not skipping out on this one-of-a-kind deal, as it likely won't be until the end-of-year holiday saving events that we'll see one like it again.

