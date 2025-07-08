I hope you're ready for round 2, because Elden Ring Nightreign is bringing back 3 weeks of mega-bosses – except this time they come in pairs for more varied pain: "F*** my life"

So, the good news is that you should feel some level of familiarity with Elden Ring Nightreign's next round of boosted Everdark Sovereign bosses, because they're the same creatures from FromSoftware's debut of the limited-time challenges . The bad news is, this time, they're returning as rotating "pairs" to make a given week more difficult, and to make you pee your pants.

"From the Night, familiar terrors rise anew," developer FromSoftware announces in a July 8 post on Twitter . "The Everdark Sovereigns Gaping Jaw, Sentient Pest, and Darkdrift Knight Nightlords will come back in pairs over the next three weeks."

This is what the schedule looks like at the moment:

July 10 to July 17 - Gaping Jaw and Darkdrift Knight

- Gaping Jaw and Darkdrift Knight July 17 to July 24 - Sentient Pest and Darkdrift Knight

- Sentient Pest and Darkdrift Knight July 24 to July 31 - Gaping Jaw and Sentient Pest

"May shadows writhe beneath your strikes," FromSoftware continues on Twitter. Sure, or may the already repulsively violent Gaping Jaw keep its mouth shut for once.

"Gaping Jaw twice?" concurs FromSoftware enthusiast SweetPeachGames . "Fuck my life."

"Time to delete Nightreign and move on to better things," says another reply .

If you really must abandon Limveld out of fear, it probably is best you do it now. In a subsequent tweet , FromSoftware says solemnly that "the Night grows deeper still. The Everdark Sovereigns Tricephalos, Augur, Equilibrious Beast, and Fissure in the Fog will be the next abominations to lay waste to Limveld." These creatures don't yet have arrival dates, though, for some FromSoftware sickos, the dread that comes with that sort of mystery is the point of playing.

