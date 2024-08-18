Don't even bother with the clown makeup, Hollow Knight: Silksong won't be at Gamescom's Opening Night Live show

Put away the clown makeup, there's no need to hope this time - Hollow Knight: Silksong is skipping yet another showcase.

Every games showcase / marketing marathon has had its live chat flooded with now-inevitable fan messages demanding a Hollow Knight: Silksong update, or crying "SKONG" when things go awry, ever since the long-awaited sequel went missing from the public eye. Disappointment became so embedded within the Hollow Knight community, that they've since become known for donning clown makeup (via memes) each time, but that won't be necessary next week.

Instead of prepping your clown makeup in advance of the inevitable no-show, or painting your face after the livestream ends, it would just be best to leave the clown makeup in the drawer ahead of Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase that's airing next Tuesday, August 20.

Gamescom ONL and The Game Awards frontman and organizer Geoff Keighley jumped onto social media to let gothic bug enjoyers down easy (and to probably ward off pesky comments from the show's live chat.) "Just to get this out of the way, no Silksong on Tuesday at ONL," he tweeted, "Team Cherry is still cooking."

Just to get this out of the way, no Silksong on Tuesday at ONL. @TeamCherryGames is still cooking.

Despite Team Cherry's silence, hype for the subterranean sequel has only rocketed in two years since its last trailer. But according to one playtester, the Metroidvania is definitely "not in dev hell," so don't let the muted marketing worry you too much. Team Cherry is a tiny indie team, after all.

