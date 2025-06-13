Hollow Knight: Silksong dev simultaneously backtracks and doubles down on possible DLC, thinks "DLC is likely" despite his last apparent teaser being a joke

It may have been 84 years, but Hollow Knight: Silksong is apparently coming out this year. Even though the long-awaited sequel still doesn’t have a firm release date, a member of Team Cherry caused a tizzy by suggesting there'd be DLC, comments he's since walked back and apologized for.

After Silksong popped up at the Xbox Games Showcase, capping off Summer Game Fest 2025, Matthew "Leth" Griffin – marketing lead on the Metroidvania – made an offhand remark about the existence of DLC in response to content creator Primacon. Naturally, this started traveling fast, the community taking it as confirmation of a roadmap, prompting Griffin to do some cleanup.

"I was joking that silkposting would continue post launch – the video had a question about if silkposting would end when the game comes out," he writes in the Hollow Knight Discord server. "I think DLC is likely, but that decision isn't up to me. We'll have to wait and see."

Silkposting is the affectionately tongue-in-cheek name for the constant outpouring of memes we've seen as players patiently wait for information on Team Cherry's new game. Much of the wait for Silksong has been done on limited information and only a few teases, and we're not much better off at the moment either.

Griffin ends by apologizing for getting hopes up. To be fair to him, downloadable content certainly seems likely, as Silksong will be a big release for an indie project. Hollow Knight itself is genuinely beloved with a large number of players, and anticipation for another installment has remained high despite the scant updates.

When it arrives, expect a plan to accompany Silksong for ways it'll expand and grow for the proceeding year or two. Knowing the devs, the third game may very well spring from the DLC, just as Silksong did.

