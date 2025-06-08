Hollow Knight: Silksong is releasing "before" the Holiday season, Team Cherry says, and isn't "tied to a console release" like the Xbox ROG Ally

I don't mean to alarm you, Hollow Knight: Silksong fans, but it turns out that we may have got a bit more information about the long-awaited Metroidvania sequel than it first appeared following the Xbox Games Showcase, with Team Cherry confirming it's actually planned to release before the holiday season.

Although Silksong didn't get a proper trailer during the showcase, it was briefly shown as Xbox revealed its two new handhelds , along with the mention that Silksong "will be available at launch when the Ally releases later this year." The two handhelds are set to launch this holiday season (as in, near Christmas) in select markets, but we can actually expect Silksong to arrive sooner.

As spotted by Twitter user Daily Silksong News (someone who'll no doubt be pleased to actually have some new information to feast on, and good for them), Matthew "Leth" Griffin, a marketing and publishing employee at Hollow Knight studio Team Cherry, states on Discord : "I confirmed BEFORE Holiday – we are not tied to a console release." A further message highlighted by user @Timothygem clarifies that Griffin is indeed referring to "Christmas, yes."

This wasn't in the video, but Leth explicitly confirmed that Silksong will release BEFORE the holiday, and that they are not tied to Xbox's console release. pic.twitter.com/xS8xVV2wYlJune 8, 2025

Griffin also made this same point during the Xbox Games Showcase livestream, according to a chat screenshot from Twitterer @BlueGoesFast , likely captured before being drowned out by a flurry of fans chanting "SKONG."

There's still no full release date to be seen, but folks, it feels closer than ever. Hang in there.

