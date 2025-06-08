Don't tell Microsoft it's the Nintendo Switch 2 launch week, because it just announced two Xbox handhelds

2025's worst-kept secret has finally been brought into the light. Microsoft Gaming has announced that it is working to release not one, but two Xbox handheld consoles in time for the holidays, partnering with ASUS to deliver the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X.

While neither studio has yet to detail a firm release date, pricing, or pre-order information, Microsoft did share first details of the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds at the Xbox Games Showcase. This collaboration between Xbox and Asus involves significant modifications to the existing ROG Ally and ROG Ally X consoles – excellent Windows 11 gaming machines that retail for $649.99 and $799.99, respectively.

Both Xbox-branded consoles come with a redesigned form factor, making the shoulders and triggers easier to reach for players with smaller hands. There are contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless controllers, a dedicated Xbox button that taps you into the ecosystem you know from your Xbox Series X, and optimized Game Bar and Xbox App functionality to give you intuitive access to your library, apps, settings, and more. Better still, the ROG Xbox Ally X features Impulse Triggers.

The ROG Xbox Ally handhelds both run Windows 11, with the operating system optimised to get out of your way and take you straight into the Xbox ecosystem. The consoles will boot directly into the full screen Xbox experience, and Microsoft even promises that background activity will be minimized while you're in the Xbox ecosystem – "That means more memory, higher framerates, and a fully immersive experience for players," says Roanne Sones, CVP of gaming devices and ecosystem at Xbox.

Speaking of the internals, the ROG Xbox Ally is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor, contains 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The more premium ROG Xbox Ally X is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme – which Sones says is "allowing us to power the latest AI features as they are introduced" to the processor – has 1TB of SSD storage, and 24GB of high-speed RAM.

Both handhelds will let you play your favorite games natively, via the cloud, or remotely from an Xbox console in another room. I should note that the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X actually feature a fully aggregated gaming library – meaning you can access and play all of your games across Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net, and other Windows PC storefronts, which has been optimised to work with the integrated Xbox Game Bar functionality.

"Everything at Xbox starts with the player. That's why we've dedicated years to reimagining how to make it easier to enjoy the games you love – wherever you are –through Xbox Play Anywhere, Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Remote Play and more. Whether you're at home or on the go, your favorite games should follow you," says Sones.

There's still a lot more we need to learn about the two Xbox handhelds, but it's an impressive reveal and strong collaboration with Asus. Really, what it's all going to come down to here is price – because both the original, standard ROG Ally and ROG Ally X offerings from Asus are more expensive than the Xbox Series X, even after this year's cost increases. Still, that's to come in the future. While we wait, keep your eyes on GamesRadar+ for hands-on impressions with the ROG Xbox Ally X very soon.

