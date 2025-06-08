3 years after telling us Hollow Knight Silksong would release in 1 year, Xbox once again hints vaguely at a release date, this time linked to its new handheld

Several years after saying that Hollow Knight: Silksong would release within 12 months, Xbox has once again offered a vague window for the long-awaited Metroidvania, this time tying it to its new Xbox handheld console.

Silksong was all over Xbox's handheld trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase, undoubtedly offering up assumptions that a release date might be incoming. And indeed, Xbox has tried to narrow down its launch window, with company president Sarah Bond suggesting that Silksong would be available on the ROG Xbox Ally X at launch later this year.

Unfortunately, Bond didn't actually tell us when the Xbox handheld was releasing, which means that while she's attempted to narrow down the metroidvania's release date, we still don't actually know what date she's referring to. Also, we've heard something like this before - back in 2022, Xbox said that Silksong would, like all the other games at its showcase that year, be playable within the next 12 months. Clearly, that has not happened.

While it's better news than absolutely nothing, it's not exactly the release date that players were hoping for. After a series of updates led to the assumption that a Silksong release date might finally be on its way, the best we got during the Summer Game Fest stream was a bait-and-switch for a Deadpool VR game. And with what certainly feels like yet another dangling of the carrot before their eyes, it feels like it's been a very tough week for Hollow Knight fans.

